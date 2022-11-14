Thanksgiving potluck back in Snowmass on Nov. 20
The John Bemis Community Potluck, a Thanksgiving-week event for more than 30 years, will return Nov. 20 at Viewline Resort Snowmass, 100 Elbert Lane in Snowmass Village.
The free event starts at 5 p.m. It had been canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a property renovation, according to a Snowmass Tourism news release. It is supported by Viewline Resort Snowmass, Snowmass Village Rotary Club, Alpine Bank, The Romero Group, East West Partners, Eastwood Investments, the Snowmass Chapel and the town of Snowmass Village.
This year’s menu will include turkey, baked ham, mashed potatoes and stuffing with gravy. New this year is a green bean casserole. Guests are asked to bring a cold side dish or salad, cornbread or dinner rolls and cranberries or dessert. A cash bar will be available.
In addition, diners are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to nonprofit food pantry Lift-Up. Recommended items include stews, chili, soups, nuts, pasta, sauces, peanut butter, tuna, oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, rice and beans.
The event began in the late 1980s as a small gathering at the Snowmass Chapel and has grown to more than 500 people, the release says.
“This is one of our village’s most endearing events,” Snowmass Mayor Bill Madsen said in a statement.
Wildfire collaborative hosts logo competition for students
The Roaring Fork Wildfire Collaborative is hosting a graphic design, logo-artistic competition for high school students in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Its purpose is to engage high school students in the topic of wildfire mitigation and create a logo for the newly developed collaborative. The deadline for submission is Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.
“The logo should incorporate the concept that wildfire mitigation helps keep our communities safe, forests healthy and resilient, and rivers and drinking water protected,” a news release from the collaborative states.
The winner will receive a $250 prize and the design will be used as the logo for the collaborative. The contest guidelines are as follows:
• Students must be enrolled in a Roaring Fork Valley high school.
• Only one entry per student.
• Entries must be submitted in .png format with a white or transparent
background.
• Logos can be any shape but should fit within 1200x1200 px with a resolution of 300 ppi.
• Entries should be submitted to ali.hager@aspenfire.com with the subject line, “Logo Contest.”
The collaborative works to reduce wildfire risk by identifying, prioritizing and implementing strategic cross-boundary plans and projects aimed at creating fire resilient landscapes and fire-adapted communities, the release adds.
Aspen Institute to present Italian adventurer Messner
The Aspen Institute will present Italian high-altitude mountaineer, rock climber and adventurer Reinhold Messner on Nov. 23 as part of the Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit Series.
The conversation with Messner will explore the confrontation between mountain and human nature and will share his quest for protecting the ideals of traditional alpinism. The event, “Mountain vs. Human Nature: Sustaining Alpinism as a Way of Life” will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Paepcke Auditorium at the Aspen Meadows campus.
Widely considered one of the greatest mountaineers of all time, Messner is renowned for his pioneering and difficult ascents of the world’s highest peaks and has repeatedly pushed boundaries, an Aspen Institute news release notes.
In 1978, he and fellow climber Peter Habeler became the first to reach the summit of Mount Everest (29,035 feet) without supplemental oxygen. In 1980, Messner became the first person to solo Everest, also without oxygen.
In addition, he was the first to climb all 14 of the world’s peaks measuring more than 26,250 feet, the release states.
“His legendary feats as a skier and mountaineer are inspiring, and his storytelling is important for us to hear,” said Cristal Logan, vice president of Aspen Community Programs and Engagement for the institute.
Tickets are $30 and are available now at aspenshowtix.com or in person at the Wheeler Opera House box office, 320 E. Hyman Ave. Early purchases are encouraged as a full-capacity audience is expected. Doors will open at 4:15 p.m., and any unclaimed tickets will be sold at the door, the release adds.
For questions and information, email Zoë Brown at zoe.brown@aspeninstitute.org, call 970-544-7935 or visit aspeninstitute.org.