A 36-year-old man from Denver required rescuing Saturday night after suffering from apparent acute altitude sickness, according to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
The man had been located at a remote hunting camp, near the beginning of Little Deadman Creek in White River National Forest, the release continues. The man’s father walked roughly 4 miles to Old Time Outfitting in Meredith, where he sought help from business proprietor Dale Coombs.
Coombs offered to take horses to the man’s son in hopes that the victim could ride out — but when he arrived at the camp at about 11:05 p.m., the Denverite’s condition had worsened, the release continues. Using a Garmin inReach, Coombs was able to communicate with deputies that, seemingly suffering acute altitude sickness, there was no way that the victim could ride the more-than 90 minutes back to Frying Pan Road.
With that information, in conjunction with the weather, deputies ordered a Flight for Life helicopter. They also contacted Mountain Rescue Aspen as a contingency plan in the event that a helicopter was not the most viable option to safely extract the victim, as was Roaring Fork Fire and Rescue.
Coombs informed PCSO officials at approximately 2:15 a.m. that the helicopter had successfully lifted the patient out of the camp and was headed to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff, Joe DiSalvo, would like to extend his gratitude to all organizations, (MRA, RFFR, Flight For Life) involved in getting the young man to St. Anthony’s,” the press release notes. “Some potential aids for altitude sickness are acclimate, hydrate and ibuprofen. However, acute altitude may require oxygen or hospitalization. Also, Garmin inReach and other satellite communication devices prove to be invaluable in our backcountry.”