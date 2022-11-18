PitCo commissioners decry passage of tax reduction
Two Pitkin County commissioners expressed concern this week about the recent passage of Proposition 121, which will reduce Colorado’s income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40%.
Statewide, the question passed overwhelmingly with support from 65.3% of 2,418,438 voters. In Pitkin County, the margin was closer, as 56.8% of 9,016 voters said “yes” to the lower tax rate.
Remarking on the outcome during Wednesday’s regular Board of County Commissioners meeting, Kelly McNicholas Kury said she believes the decision puts the state in a tougher budget position and “hamstrings the legislature from having more latitude to finance important programs.”
Other measures won’t make up the difference in the $400 million the state stands to lose in general revenue through the income tax reduction, she said.
“The lowering of the income tax really favors people who are better equipped to pay for it,” McNicholas Kury added. “So it favors the higher incomes over lower incomes.”
Commissioner Steve Child also spoke about the election and how the decrease in income-tax revenue could impact state spending on local governments.
“I am afraid that we’re going to see some pretty severe cuts in some of the services that we are used to having,” he said, referring to funds the state provides at the county level for road maintenance and health and human services programs.
Aspen sales declined 2.9% in September, report says
The city of Aspen’s monthly consumption report for September shows a decline of 2.9% in retail and other types of sales compared with the same month last year.
Sales totaled $103.31 million, according to the report from Finance Director Pete Strecker. In a memorandum to the Aspen City Council, he wrote that September’s taxable sales typically equate to 8% of annual sales, “with local tourism activity being boosted by a dedicated stream of leaf peepers.”
Accommodations, representing the lodging industry, accounted for $27.59 million, a 1.8% increase compared with September 2021. However, sales for restaurants-bars totaled $15.16 million, an 11.5% decrease.
Fashion clothing garnered $13.13 million, falling 1.5%. Construction pulled in $10.91 million, slipping 1.4%. The food-and-drug category rose 18.7%, totaling $7.18 million.
Strecker’s memo suggests that change in timing of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen “played a role” in September’s sales when compared to the same month last year. In 2021, the event was held in September due to the pandemic. This year, it returned to its usual spot in June, kicking off the summer tourism season.
Year-to-date sales through September were recorded at $939.34 million, a 24.1% jump over the same nine-month period in 2021, the report says.