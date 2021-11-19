The Aspen Police Department has sent out a page requesting backup from students to help design the newest addition to the fleet: a Tesla Model Y.
It’s fitting that the call to action went to the Aspen School District, as the patrol car will be used by the youth services officer, a position that primarily serves as a school resources officer by offering support to the schools in the district and “looking out for the safety of the children in the community,” a city of Aspen press release explains.
The design contest invites students to submit hand-drawn artwork that illustrates why they think APD “is uniquely important to them, their school” and the Aspen community, the news release continues. An individual is eligible for a $500 scholarship, or a team qualifies for a $1,000 scholarship to be split between team members.
The contest is open to all grade levels. Winners will receive funding to be used towards a learning opportunity such as continuing education or an after-school program. The deadline for entries is Nov. 30, 2021.
“The Police Department is fortunate to be able to support students within the Aspen School District,” Aspen Police Chief Richard Pryor said in a statement. “Along with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, we are always looking for ways to engage with the student community a little differently. This competition will help us see how we are perceived and how we can connect better. It is exciting to think that students will be able to leave their legacy on the ever-evolving history of Aspen Police cars.”
The winning artwork, selected by APD, will be used to inspire the wrap for the new Tesla Model Y patrol car. The Tesla Model Y is a fully electric, mid-size SUV.
“The Aspen Police Department is taking big strides to electrify its current patrol fleet in alignment with Aspen City Council’s goals to address climate change,” the press release says. “The Youth Services Officer patrol car will be one of five electric vehicles that will be added to the Aspen Police Department fleet in 2022.”