Forest hiring for 160 jobs for summer 2021
The ski season isn’t even here, but already the White River National Forest is putting out the call about applications for more than 160 temporary positions it will have available next summer.
From now through Nov. 27, temporary wildland fire jobs are open for applications, according to a press release Wednesday from the WRNF.
The application time period for myriad non-fire jobs in resource, recreation and support positions will run Dec. 1-11, according to the statement.
“These temporary positions are open to people across the country, and we want to make sure local residents know about this great opportunity to work for their local forest,” said acting Forest Supervisor Lisa Stoeffler, in a prepared statement.
The application period that’s open from now through Nov. 27 includes 17 temporary wildfire positions in the areas of firefighters (called forestry technicians or aids), helitack crew members and dispatchers, according to the statement.
The jobs will be based in Rifle, Eagle, Grand Junction and Silverthorne. “Offers will be made in January with the season typically beginning in April and ending in October, depending on weather and funding,” it was noted.
The 150-plus non-fire temporary positions that will be advertised Dec. 1-11 are in the following areas: customer service, recreation, wilderness and trails, biological technicians in wildlife, fisheries and botany, range management and equipment operators.
Those positions will be based in Aspen, Carbondale, Eagle, Glenwood Springs, Meeker, Minturn and Silverthorne.
Start dates typically cover the 2021 field season and could run from April or May through September, the press release continued.
“We look for dedicated individuals from all walks of life and of all abilities to join our workforce,” Stoeffler stated. “Temporary positions with the USDA Forest Service are a great way to gain valuable experience, work outdoors and get exposure to different careers.”
Apply for the jobs on www.USAJOBS.gov. More information about positions across the Rocky Mountain Region is available on www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/jobs.
For specific questions about the jobs offered by the White River National Forest, call 970-404-3172 or go to www.fs.usda.gov/main/whiteriver/about-forest/jobs.
YouthZone grant to fund LGBTQ+ safe space
YouthZone has received a $25,000 micro-grant from the Colorado Restorative Justice Coordinating Council which will be used to fund the valley’s first youth LGBTQ+ safe space, known as “The Space.”
In an announcement Monday, Restorative Justice Coordinator Rami El Gharib stated that “LGBTQ+ youth in the valley are underserved and face a lot of hostility from their communities. I thought that creating a safe space and adding a Restorative Justice component would be a great way to address and repair harm done to LGBTQ+ youth, build a sense of community among LGBTQ+ youth and provide them with tools to deal with conflict.”
As its name would suggest, The Space is an informal meeting space for LGBTQ+ youth; it’s open to those who are between the ages of 14 and 18.
Meetings will be held Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs YouthZone office. For more information about The Space on Thursday evenings, email Rami El Gharib at relgharib@youthzone.com