Summer occupancy rates fell, yet bookings higher
Summer occupancy in the Aspen and Snowmass combined market fell 12% this year, according to data released Friday.
The data from resort tracking firm DestiMetrics showed that summer hotel and lodge bookings dropped from 60.6% to 53.3%. The summer period is defined as May through October.
The data was accompanied by a local summary prepared by representatives of Aspen Skiing Co. and central reservations firm Stay Aspen Snowmass. The summary explains that last summer’s occupancy figures excluded the Viewline and Wildwood properties due to renovations.
“So, while the hotels accurately experienced lower occupancy percentages as stated in these reports, actual commercial rooms occupied this summer exceeded last year,” the summary says. “This summer we sold 242,018 rooms, which is an 8.9% increase.”
Summer 2021’s tourism season benefited from pandemic-related restricted travel to Europe and Canada, keeping many U.S. citizens vacationing within the country, compressing demand, the local summary says.
“This summer, travel patterns drew more U.S. travelers to other countries, our event calendar normalized and group business returned to pre-COVID levels,” the summary states.
The data also shows that combined-market occupancy for October dropped 8%, from 47.3% to 43.5%. Again, the summary explains that the number of occupied rooms was actually higher this October than the same month last year because of the Snowmass renovations in 2021.
SkiCo to open more terrain today at Snowmass
The early opening at Snowmass and Aspen Mountain is getting even sweeter for today.
Aspen Skiing Co. announced Friday that it will open 200 acres at Snowmass rather than the 78 acres it initially reported. The Village Express lift will operate its full length rather than just to the midpoint, according to Jeff Hanle, vice president of communications.
That opens significantly more acreage and makes the opening of Snowmass more attractive to intermediate skiers and families.
“This gives them more terrain to poke around on,” Hanle said.
It also relieves pressure on Aspen Mountain, where SkiCo initially estimated 174 acres would open on Saturday. Now, places along the Back of Bell are expected to open for at least part of the day on Saturday, Hanle said. That will boost the open terrain at Ajax to over 200 acres.
SkiCo announced on Tuesday that it would open Aspen Mountain and Snowmass five days early. Both ski areas had been pegged for a traditional Thanksgiving Day opening.
Aspen Highlands is scheduled to open on Dec. 10. Buttermilk is scheduled to open on Dec. 17.
SkiCo also updated information for uphillers on Friday. Aspen Mountain will be open for uphilling prior to 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. It is closed for uphilling during operating hours.
“New this year at Aspen Mountain, we will have uphilling ambassadors over the weekends to greet, engage, remind and generally test if this is something that will support our uphilling community,” said the uphill email update from Katie Ertl, SkiCo senior vice president of operations.
Designated routes at Snowmass and Buttermilk are open to uphillers. Uphillers are urged to be “hyper-aware of our snowmaking and cats that are moving around on the hill,” the email said.
Aspen Highlands will close for uphilling Nov. 21-23 while winch cats work on the slopes. The Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club venue in Thunderbowl is off limits to uphill and downhill traffic.
A $69 uphill pass must be purchased and displayed to climb the slopes.