Today is Election Day, polls open until 7 p.m.
Several items are on today’s election ballot in Aspen and Pitkin County, including the race featuring six candidates vying for three open seats on the Aspen school board and the question of redirecting more revenue from the Wheeler Opera House real estate transfer tax toward arts and culture organizations.
In-person voting at the Pitkin County administration building, 530 E. Main St. in Aspen, will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters also may drop off the ballots that were mailed to them at the election boxes in front of the county building or in front of the town hall buildings in Snowmass Village and Basalt.
Elections officials are urging local voters to cast their ballots as early as possible. A form of identification — such as a driver’s license, passport or utility bill — is required to vote in the county building’s first-floor conference room. Voters also must adhere to Pitkin County’s recent public health order by wearing a mask inside the building.
‘Immigrant Voices’ coming live to TACAW on Nov. 11
English In Action has announced the return of its signature storytelling experience, “Immigrant Voices.”
Presented in collaboration with The Arts Campus at Willits and Writ Large, the event provides “a unique opportunity for six immigrant community members to raise their voices and share a part of their lives” with an in-person audience, according to a news release.
“Immigrant Voices” provides an opportunity to make local connections and celebrate “our common humanity,” the release states. “By bringing these fresh perspectives to the stage, English In Action hopes the audience comes away with a new appreciation for our rich local diversity and for the courage it takes to speak publicly in one’s non-native language.”
“Even though my English wasn’t perfect, sharing my story was important because I wanted to help empower other immigrants who may be struggling with similar challenges,” said recent “Immigrant Voices” storyteller Shinta Damayanti.
English In Action welcomes six different storytellers this year: one who is an adult English language learner from English In Action, two who are volunteers with the organization, and three who were recruited from the community at large.
“Immigrant Voices” is underwritten by 18 local businesses and nonprofits, the release adds.
The event is set for Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at TACAW, 400 Robinson St. in Willits. Doors open at 6:30. Admission is free, but donations to support English In Action are welcome and encouraged.
To reserve seats or make a donation, visit englishinaction.org or call 970-963-9200.