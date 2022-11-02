The city of Aspen is inviting the community to offer input and hear from the project team on the current status and timeline of the Aspen Lumberyard Affordable Housing Project.
Two open houses will be held on Thursday. The sessions will take place from noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Inn at Aspen, 38750 Highway 82, near the base of Buttermilk Mountain.
The Aspen Lumberyard Affordable Housing Project “promises to deliver on the vision” to provide 195 new affordable rental units and 82 new affordable ownership units on the former Lumberyard property, an 11.3-acre site adjacent to the Aspen Airport Business Center, a city news release says.
In September, the Lumberyard team met with the Aspen City Council and received further direction on the project’s development application based on the 100% schematic design of 277 units and 467 bedrooms, the release says.
Chris Everson, affordable housing development senior project manager, said in a prepared statement: “The public’s continuing input around this project will contribute to a legacy the community can be proud of and go a long way toward fulfilling an urgent need for affordable housing in Aspen and Pitkin County.”
The council approved this fifth outreach effort to help inform the public about the development application and process and to seek community feedback on public transit options for the site, as well as help in naming the neighborhood and its streets, the release states.
Community members are invited to drop in at either session to ask questions, talk with the project team and share their thoughts through interactive public engagement activities. Materials also will be available in Spanish. For those who cannot attend the meetings, content presented at the open houses and an online survey will be available on Aspen Community Voice. In addition, part of the afternoon meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.