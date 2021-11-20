Cow elk hunt to close trails near Snowmass next week
Four trails at Sky Mountain Park will close next week, Wednesday through Sunday, to accommodate an elk hunt on a portion of the park.
For safety reasons, Cozyline, Airline, Skyline Ridge and Ditchline trails will be closed to public use during the hunt, according to a Pitkin County news release. Closure signs will be posted. Highline, Lowline, Viewline and the downhill-only Deadline Trail will remain open.
Five hunters are chosen to hunt in the area through a lottery. The hunt is limited to cow elk and takes place on about 1,200 acres in the heart of Sky Mountain Park, which stretches between Snowmass Village and Highway 82 between the Brush Creek and Owl Creek valleys.
The management plan for Sky Mountain Park makes a provision for limited hunting to assist Colorado Parks and Wildlife in managing the elk herd in Game Management Unit 43. “The hunt also increases elk movement and prevents a refuge effect in the park that could negatively impact the habitat through overuse and intensive browsing. Last year, two elk were harvested during the hunt,” the release states.
The release adds that most of Sky Mountain Park closes to public use for the winter, starting Dec. 1, to protect wintering wildlife. The winter closure extends through May 15; the park reopens on May 16.
Glenwood lodge manager recognized by association
Chris Welpton, assistant lodge manager at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, was recognized as an “emerging hospitality leader” at the Colorado Hotel Lodging Association’s award luncheon held Nov. 17 at The Ritz Carlton Denver.
Welpton is responsible for front-of-the-house operations at Glenwood Hot Springs Lodge, overseeing the front office, reservations, guest services, bellmen, concierge, transportation and night manager.
A news release from the resort says Human Resources Director Nate Adams nominated Welpton for the award.
“Chris is the best dressed and most professional face in our lodge, every day,” Adams wrote. “When crisis hits … Chris reacts with patience and aplomb, every time. Chris takes time to see the person behind the nametag of every employee he works with and coaches. He gains their trust through true compassion and clear direction, every employee.”
The emerging hospitality leader award recognizes an exemplary lodging employee who has demonstrated superior professional dedication, leadership and a fresh perspective to his or her job, according to the release. Nominations were reviewed and winners were selected by the CHLA Awards Committee.
“Chris is a true emerging leader,” Adams continued. “He leads the staff with a calm and devoted energy that is infectious. He is not above any task; from moving bags to interviewing candidates, he operates as a true hospitality leader.”
CHLA “Stars of the Industry” award recipients received a two-night stay and a meal from another winner’s property, the release adds.