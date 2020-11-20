Sunlight Mountain Resort funnels donations to White River Forest restoration fund
The National Forest Foundation and White River National Forest together announced a new partnership with Sunlight Mountain Resort to help restore the White River National Forest, including areas recently burned by the Grizzly Creek Fire.
Sunlight skiers and riders will be able to add a voluntary $5 donation to their online season pass or lift ticket purchases, for which the NFF will provide a net $2.50 match. Funds raised through the partnership will be invested in the White River National Forest, to implement projects to help restore the landscape and repair important infrastructure for public access.
“Thanks to Sunlight for joining this community partnership. Their participation gives people enjoying the White River National Forest at Sunlight Mountain Resort a convenient avenue to contribute to the restoration fund should they choose to,” said Lisa Stoeffler, Acting Forest supervisor. “We will continue to work with our many partners this winter to identify the long-term restoration needs in the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area.”
CDOT: Less Denver metro zoom in 2020 would lead to fewer fatalities
For any Western Slopers thinking of traveling to the Front Range during the holidays: The state of Colorado has seen an uptick in fatal crashes in construction work zones in 2020, according to data gathered by the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol. Statewide, there have been 10 traffic fatalities in construction zones, up from seven this time last year.
Five of the 2020 fatalities have occurred in the Denver metro area, far higher than the two fatalities that had occurred at this time last year.
“The rate at which we are seeing fatalities within work zones is alarming,” said CDOT’s Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Many of these crashes have been caused by excessive speed. Each construction and maintenance project has a comprehensive traffic control plan to ensure everyone’s safety but we need motorists to slow down and be attentive when they enter a construction zone.”
"Workers spend all day in a potentially dangerous situation to make sure that our infrastructure is safe for Colorado drivers," said Lew. "Our crews wear personal protective equipment so they can easily be seen, traffic cones help guide vehicles and attenuator trucks are staged in the area to mitigate crash impacts in a work zone. Drivers need to do their part to follow traffic safety rules and avoid speeding. Speed limits are reduced in work zones for a reason.”
Despite lower traffic volumes due to COVID-19, speed continues to be an issue in work zones.
“It is critical that motorists recognize and follow the posted speed limits while driving through work zones,” said Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard. “Drivers should anticipate changing conditions such as narrow lanes, concrete barriers, slow-moving heavy equipment, or uneven pavement - all of which reduce room for errors. Your Colorado State Troopers are serious about enforcing safe driving to save lives in construction zones and motorists should take this seriously too.”
Fines are doubled in all work zones and enforcement is on-going. Therefore, it is critical that every driver go slow in construction zones and use caution. The life saved may be your own.
Safety is CDOT’s top priority and urges the public to make it theirs, too.