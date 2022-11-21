Passes for Aspen Ideas Fest on sale, early rates offered
Passes are now on sale for the 2023 Aspen Ideas Festival, which runs June 21-30 and opens with Aspen Ideas: Health.
In a news release from the Aspen Institute, festival organizers said that NBCUniversal News Group is set to return as the event’s media partner.
More ticketing options and ways to attend can be found on the event’s website, aspenideas.org. The early rate is available for passes purchased before Jan. 1.
According to the release, the festival comprises three segments — Aspen Ideas: Health from June 21 to 24, followed by Festival 1 from June 24-27 and Festival 2 from June 27 to 30.
Plans for 2023 include additional opportunities for attendees to participate and engage with speakers through workshops, roundtables, field trips and seminars, as well as more night-time programming taking place in town at locations including the Belly Up and Hotel Jerome, the release says.
“As in previous years, the festival will feature hundreds of the most exciting leaders and thinkers from around the globe engaging in deep discussion of the ideas and issues that shape our lives and challenge our times, from geopolitics to the most exciting developments in science and culture,” the release adds.
Charter jet service expands with Dallas-to-Rifle route
JSX Air, a Dallas-based charter jet service, recently announced that it will offer nonstop winter service between Dallas and Rifle starting Dec. 16.
According to a company news release, JSX also will offer nonstop winter service from Burbank, California, to Rifle as well, starting on Jan. 12.
The company is marketing its service to Rifle as a gateway to some of Colorado’s “most popular ski locations,” including Aspen, Vail and Beaver Creek, the release says. The service, which runs between private jet facilities, allows travelers to bypass the hassle of crowds, unpredictable cancellations and delays associated with commercial-airline service and public air terminals, the release suggests.
“Rifle is also the area’s most reliable airport for clear weather, offering operating conditions that allow for a more reliable flight schedule,” the release states. The new flights are available for booking via the JSX website, jsx.com.
Flights between Rifle (RIL) and Dallas (DAL) beginning Dec. 16 offer a holiday-oriented schedule through Jan. 2. Regular service will officially start on Jan. 12 and will operate once a day on Thursdays and Sundays with a weekly Saturday flight commencing on Feb. 16 through the winter ski season, according to the announcement. Introductory fares start at $369 one-way and include at least two checked bags such as snowboards and skis (weight-size restrictions apply), onboard cocktails and gourmet snacks.
Rental car service Go Rentals and a luxury shuttle service will be available for passengers to book upon arrival to the RIL hangar for quick access to area resorts, the release states.
The flight service between Rifle and Burbank, beginning Jan. 12, will operate once a day on Thursdays and Sundays with a weekly Saturday flight starting on Feb. 16 and continuing through the winter season. Introductory fares start at $349 one-way and include at least two checked bags such as snowboards and skis (weight-size restrictions apply), onboard cocktails and gourmet snacks, amenities similar to the service between Dallas and Rifle.
JSX uses the 30-seat Embraer E145 aircraft. The service is pet friendly; small dogs and cats in approved under-seat carriers can fly at no charge while medium-to-large dogs can ride in the cabin through the purchase of an adjacent seat, the release says.
JSX may be chartered for group trips, corporate events or other travel needs, the release concludes.