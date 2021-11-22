Injured 38-year-old hiker rescued from Arbaney Kittle Trail
First responders on Sunday rescued an injured woman from a popular nature trail in Basalt.
At about 8:30 a.m., the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from an injured hiker on the Arbaney Kittle Trail in Basalt. The injured hiker, a 38-year-old woman, slipped while descending and suffered a significant ankle injury, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office press release..
The Arbaney Kittle Trail is a well-trekked nature trail located off Bishop Lane in Basalt, often used for hiking, biking, running and walking.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) and paramedics from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority coordinated the response. “Initially, an MRA foot team made contact with the patient, medically accessed and prepared the patient for four-wheeler transportation down the trail,” the release explains.
Once safely down, the paramedics met the patient for further evaluation.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry users to be familiar with the trails, conditions, weather, and any other hazards they may encounter,” the press release reminds.
CMC Alpine Ski Team ramps up for the 2021-22 season
As hundreds of the world’s top alpine ski racers from the United States, Europe, New Zealand and beyond have descended on Copper Mountain for pre-season training during the last month, members of the Colorado Mountain College Alpine Ski Team have been training right alongside them, according to a CMC announcement.
For CMC head coach Scott Tanner, it’s a relatively short road trip from the team’s base at CMC Steamboat Springs to Copper Mountain to join the best World Cup, Olympic and collegiate athletes at the U.S. Ski Team Speed Center and Alpine Technical Center.
“At Copper, we’re training with the whole world,” said Tanner of the college’s coed team. “We have some new blood, and our whole group is super motivated; I’m really happy with the team.”
Tanner became CMC’s head coach in 2018, with a focus on enlisting athletes such as Mary Kate Hackworthy from Steamboat Springs as well as William Cashmore from Auckland, New Zealand and Sergi Piguillem from Barcelona, Spain.
For the coming season, Tanner said to keep a close watch on freshman Ainsley Profitt from St. Louis, who joined the team this year.
“Ainsley’s No. 1 goal is to make it to World Cup,” Tanner said. “Right now, she’s 200th in the world, and she has a lot to offer. In Steamboat, she’s getting the best training she can while she begins her college education.”
Jack Reich of Denver, who comes to the team from Steamboat Mountain School and Ski Club Vail, is another one to watch. “We’re expecting big things out of Jack.”
Matt Macaluso of Vail has a familiar last name to CMC cross-country team followers, since his brother Jason Macaluso is a consistently top 8K finisher. So why have the Macalusos chosen to attend Colorado Mountain College?
“For me, the atmosphere and the small class sizes work well,” Macaluso said. “Plus, CMC Steamboat has the closest campus to a ski area. Our access to skiing and training is right next door.”
“Matt is a strong skier and has been right on the cusp of earning a spot on the U.S. Ski Team,” said Tanner. “He was racing all over the world in slalom, GS and super G, but he’s had some pretty major injuries.”
Macaluso suffered an ACL and torn meniscus combo while racing at Aspen Highlands in 2018 and developed chronic patellar tendonitis and other issues. Still, both he and Profitt qualified for the World University Games in Switzerland in December. Macaluso decided to skip Switzerland this year to continue rehabilitating his injury. Now he’s back in the gym five days a week, with the goal of being healthy enough to race without pain.
“I recently started getting back on the hill,” Macaluso said. “Now we’re building a good team dynamic going into the season. Our bonding is helping us build a strong foundation.”