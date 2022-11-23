Glenwood Springs’ fire
destroys, damages trailers
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department was called early Tuesday morning to a structure fire that ended up destroying and damaging property at Amis Acres RV Park.
Upon arrival at around 3 a.m., firefighters found a 40-foot, fifth-wheel trailer fully involved in flames, a city news release says. Flames had already spread to four cars that were parked next to the trailer.
Firefighters simultaneously confirmed that all occupants of the trailer had been evacuated while also protecting adjacent trailers from the spread of the fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, the release says.
Two adjacent trailers sustained extensive heat and smoke damage. As a result, the occupants of two trailers are displaced, according to the release. One person was transported to the hospital and a dog was sent to Valley Emergency Pet Care in Basalt.
Three fire engines, one water tender, an ambulance and a command vehicle with 13 firefighters from Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Colorado River Fire Rescue and Glenwood Springs Fire Department responded to the scene. The Glenwood Springs Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Farrell Gas also responded to the incident.
Glenwood Springs Fire Department Incident Commander Ryan Wyckoff said the quick response of firefighters “stopped the flames from spreading to additional property.” The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Garfield County Fire Investigation Team and the Glenwood Springs Fire Department.
Individual health insurance
market deadlines approaching
Individuals and families who buy health insurance through the Connect for Health Colorado individual marketplace have until Dec. 15 to purchase a plan that starts Jan. 1, and until Jan. 15 to purchase a plan that starts Feb. 1.
There are two insurance companies serving the individual market in the Aspen to Parachute region: Rocky Mountain Health Plans and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Residents of the Eagle County portion of the Roaring Fork Valley have a third choice with Friday Health Plans.
To view all of the plans available and to sign up, visit ConnectforHealthCO.com. If you need help understanding the options, call 855-752-6749 for live assistance.
Hickory House dinner
to benefit youth center
A 30-year-plus tradition of giving back to the Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley community is returning.
Hickory House in Aspen is bringing back its Thanksgiving tradition of preparing a free community-based meal. Hickory House employees will volunteer their time and the restaurant will donate the food, a news release from the restaurant says. The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the annual tradition.
Hickory House will be serving the community meal from noon to 4 p.m on Thanksgiving Day, the release states.
Diners are welcome to give donations, which will benefit Aspen Youth Center, a nonprofit dedicated to providing a safe and supportive environment for kids to connect, learn and grow during out-of-school hours.
“Hickory House is excited to bring back the traditional Thanksgiving dinner again this year after a two-year COVID break,” owner Paul Diguardi said in the release. “This year all donations will go to Aspen Youth Center. Please come and enjoy a great meal and help raise some money for a great cause.”
Volunteers are needed, the release adds.
Part of Skyline Park
to close for elk hunt
Five trails at Sky Mountain Park will close for the fourth rifle season, today through Sunday, while a limited elk hunt occurs on a portion of the park, according to Pitkin County Open Space and Trails.
Cozyline, Airline, Incline, Skyline Ridge and Ditchline trails will all be closed to public use during the hunt for safety reasons. Closure signs will be posted.
Highline, Lowline, Viewline and the downhill-only Deadline Trail will remain open. Many trails in the park will close for the winter season on Dec. 1.