Motorists with travel plans between the Roaring Fork Valley and the Front Range will likely be pleased to know that the Colorado Department of Transportation issued a positive status report on Interstate 70 construction projects through the mountain corridor.
The I-70 Structure Replacement: West of the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel project has begun a planned winter hiatus. The project to replace a failing emergency access structure beneath Interstate 70 is on schedule as it enters the winter construction shutdown. The underpass — which is only open to authorized vehicles like snowplows, ambulance services and law enforcement — will be accessible to these vehicles during the winter shutdown.
Project crews safely managed five traffic switches and three separate girder installations while maintaining reliable interstate travel, at times in challenging high-alpine weather conditions. Sequential shifts of westbound and eastbound I-70 traffic allowed the project team to install girders and build the new bridges along I-70 in tight right-of-way conditions. Concurrently, crews demolished the old box culvert below the highway and began building the new underpass.
Weather conditions permitting, minor construction activities off of I-70 will occur in early November. Then, from November 2021 until April 2022, no lane closures or construction work are expected for the I-70 Structure Replacement project. Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution, especially during the winter with unpredictable weather and road conditions.
“Separate from the I-70 Structure Project, there is a repaving project underway on westbound I-70 between Silverthorne and Frisco. Work hours for the CDOT and United Companies project are during the day and take place Monday-Thursday, weather permitting. Westbound I-70 travelers should plan for an additional 30 minutes of travel time while passing through the area during work hours. Eastbound traffic is not affected,” the CDOT update explains. “On the west side of the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel, the far-right westbound lane on the west side of the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel has been reopened. No work will take place during the Thanksgiving holiday. Drivers are encouraged to visit COtrip.org for real-time updates on road maintenance, construction, restrictions and road closures.”