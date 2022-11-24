Cause of death pending in single-vehicle accident
Two Carbondale residents died as a result of a Cattle Creek Road single-car crash on Friday, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.
A news release identifies the deceased as Lana Jeffryes, 56, and Amanda Toft-David, 40.
The coroner’s office was dispatched to the 6.5-mile marker of Cattle Creek Road near Carbondale at 9:30 a.m. Friday following a report of a single-vehicle crash involving two fatalities, the release says.
“Mrs. Jeffryes and Mrs. Toft-David were friends. The crash is believed to have occurred sometime in the late-evening hours of [Thursday, Nov. 17],” the release states.
A forensic pathologist performed autopsies on Monday. The cause of death is pending further investigation and the manner of death is being investigated as an accident, the release says.
“The Garfield County Coroner’s Office extends their condolences to the family and friends of Mrs. Jeffryes and Mrs. Toft-David,” the release adds.
The Colorado State Patrol, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Springs Police Department and the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District responded to the accident, along with the coroner’s office.
Deputy director chosen for Aspen-Pitkin County Airport
Diane Jackson will start work at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport on Dec. 5, filling the role of deputy airport director.
She previously served as airport manager at Tweed-New Haven Airport and communications director at the Naples Municipal Airport.
A county news release states that she will report directly to Airport Director Dan Bartholomew. The position has been vacant for several years as airport administration worked to reorganize the department to reduce costs and increase efficiency.
In her role as deputy director, Jackson will oversee several of the airport’s divisions (security and operations, facilities and construction, along with aircraft rescue and firefighting). She also will assist with various administrative tasks, such as grants.
The addition of Jackson to the team will allow Bartholomew to focus on forthcoming large capital projects at the airport, including the design process for a new passenger terminal, which will begin in 2023; a proposed reconfiguration of the airfield; and the implementation and utilization of green technology at the airport such as charging stations for electric vehicles, the release explains.
These projects are a result of the “Common Ground Recommendations” that resulted from the 2019-20 ASE Vision process, a comprehensive community engagement exercise. The recommendations prioritize safety and noise and emissions reductions, and include the airport terminal project as well as the goal of widening the runway in order to raise the air-transportation facility to Airport Design Group III, which would allow larger aircraft.
Jackson joins the airport after significant internal changes. In the release, Bartholomew says the airport team has undergone a restructuring and that Jackson’s personality and leadership style “are the right fit for a newly changed working environment.”
“She’s very personable, engaging, and collaborative. And her skill-set spans many areas — she has previous airport management experience, so she’s familiar with airport operations, aircraft firefighting, grants, and budgets. She can handle day-to-day operations and assist with future projects.”
Jackson, who worked her way up from management to administration in her 17 years at the Tweed-New Haven Airport, says she’s honored to be given the opportunity to work not just for the Aspen airport, but for the community.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/Airport Management from the University of North Dakota and is a certified member in the American Association of Airport Executives.
Hendricks Park playground to be upgraded starting Nov. 28
Starting Nov. 28, A to Z Recreation will be recycling the existing Hendricks Park playground in Carbondale and installing a brand-new Burke playground over the course of two weeks.
Local Girl Scout troop 1782 was integral in this process. The group assessed the five proposals received by the town and presented their findings to a Parks & Recreation commission meeting, according to a news release.
For this effort, the troop members undertook the requirements to receive the coveted “Take Action” badge. The Parks & Recreation commission agreed with their findings and voted unanimously in favor of the proposal that the Girl Scouts selected.
The new playground will have group structures designed for children 2-5 and 5-12 years of age. The swing bays will have an ADA compliant swing along with a partner swing. The playground will have a spinning element and a teeter totter, which was one of the elements specifically requested by the Girl Scout troop.