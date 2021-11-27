Winter transit, parking info released
The city of Aspen is transitioning into its winter transit and parking schedule, according to a recent city public service announcement.
Aspen’s free shuttles are effective now through April 17. Routes have returned to their high-season schedules with extended hours. The Cross Town and Galena Street shuttles are now running. The Highlands Direct route begins Dec. 11, depending on weather. The Downtowner service is operating from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
As for parking, winter-season rates begin in the downtown core on Wednesday. Paid parking on Saturdays resumes on Dec. 4. Parking in the core is restricted between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. daily to accommodate snow removal, the PSA says.
Carpools of two or more adults may pick up a free carpool parking permit at the Brush Creek Park and Ride kiosk on weekdays between 6 a.m. and noon.
Covered parking is available at the Rio Grande Parking Plaza off Rio Grande Place. Ten-visit punch passes and monthly passes for the garage are available.
For bus route and schedule information, call 970-925-8484.
71st Wintersköl slogan is ‘Positive Altitude’
The Wintersköl Committee has selected “Positive Altitude” as the official slogan for the 71st annual celebration, which is set for Jan. 13-16, a news release from the Aspen Chamber Resort Association says.
Entrants were asked to submit catchy phrases between one and five words “that embodied the culture and community of our unique alpine town, while capturing the spirit of Wintersköl,” the release states.
The chosen slogan stood out over 190 submissions. It was submitted by Bill Simon, who will receive the winning prize: a pass to the 2022 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. The slogan will appear on buttons, in print, and other promotional and advertising materials for the celebration.
Until Tuesday, the Wintersköl committee will accept nominations for royal representatives to preside over Aspen’s eclectic four-day celebration.
“The committee looks for residents who are dedicated to and involved with the community and exemplify the Wintersköl spirit. With that criteria in mind, the Wintersköl committee reviews all received nominations and two candidates become the coveted royal honorees,” the release says.
Visit aspenchamber.org/events/winterskol/winterskol-royalty to submit nominations. For the full 2022 Wintersköl schedule and most up-to-date information, visit aspenchamber.org.