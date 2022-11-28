Emmy-award-winning author comes to Redstone, Explore Booksellers this weekend
Emmy-award-winning author of “My Notorious Life” Kate Manning is coming to the Crystal River and Roaring Fork valleys — on Saturday at the Redstone Holiday Market and Explore Booksellers on Sunday to talk about and sign copies of her new novel, “Gilded Mountain.”
“A young woman faces the consequences of speaking out against injustice in early 1900s Pitkin/Gunnison counties. Drawn from true stories of Colorado history, ‘Gilded Mountain’ is a tale of a bygone American West seized by robber barons and settled by immigrants, and is a story infused with longing — for self-expression and equality, freedom and adventure,” an announcement from Explore describes.
Manning will be at the Redstone Holiday Market Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At 4:30, she will relate the background behind the book in an audio-visual program at Crystal Dream. On Sunday, she will do a book talk at 4:30 p.m. at Explore.
Manning’s newest book takes place in the fictional town of Moonstone, Colorado — but it’s based on Redstone.
“Sylvie Pelletier leaves her family’s snowbound mountain cabin to work in a manor house for the Padgetts, owners of the marble-mining company that dominates the town. She is awed by the luxury around her and confused by the erratic affections of the bookish heir to the family fortune. Outside the manor walls, the town of Moonstone (Redstone) is roiling with discontent,” the Explore announcement continues. “A handsome union organizer is stirring up the quarry workers. The female editor of the local newspaper is publishing unflattering accounts of the Padgett Company. Sylvie navigates vastly different worlds and struggles to find her way amid conflicting loyalties. When the harsh winter brings tragedy, Sylvie must choose between silence and revenge.”
Manning is a former documentary television producer who has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian and more.
She lives with her family in New York City.
New preschool, child care to move into Yellow Brick building in Aspen
The Kids First Advisory Board approved a new tenant for the Yellow Brick building in Aspen: Ajax Cubs, which will offer preschool, toddler and infant care.
“We are excited to provide year-round childcare services to local families. Ajax Cubs will focus on helping children develop in an environment where nature, play, and education intersect” Oliver Umpleby, one of the founding members of Ajax Cubs, said in a statement.
Ajax Cubs, founded by the leadership of local summer camp Ajax Adventure Camp, will offer three new services. “Ajax Cubs delivers its learning objectives through intentional play, nature exploration, and a curriculum focused on embracing their role in the community and the international world beyond,” Ajax Cubs co-founder Liz Beckwith said in a statement.
The curriculum will meet Colorado and European education standards and inspire children “to enjoy the learning process, expand their curiosity and affirm and develop their personalities,” an Ajax Cub announcement describes.
Beyond the two preschool rooms, Ajax Cubs will be opening one Toddler Room — for ages 18 months to 3 years — and one Infant Room, for ages 2 to 18 months.
“Ajax Cubs staff will be uniquely trained to deliver a blend of traditional early childhood teaching philosophies and outdoor adventure and exploration to create an experience well-suited for Aspen families,” the release continues. “Danny Hundert, founder of Ajax Adventure Camp, Ajax Sleepaway, Ivy Camps USA and one of the founders of Ajax Cubs says, ‘It is with great excitement that we announce the launch of Ajax Cubs to deliver fun and innovative experiences to our Valley’s youth; whereby, we encourage all children of all ages to discover and follow their passions.’”
Ajax Cubs will accept families into their program after filling out an interest form found on the organization’s website, www.ajaxcubs.com
5Point Film announces 2023 scholarship recipients
The 5Point Dream Project has announced the nine area students who will receive scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000.
“In its 13th year, the 5Point Dream Project is a community outreach program that encourages high school students to develop projects that they believe will make a difference in the lives of others as well as their own,” a 5Point press release describes. “The Dream Project continues to support and believe in young people and the diversity of the projects they choose to pursue. This year, six ambitious students from the Roaring Fork Valley (Aspen to Parachute) will receive a $2000 scholarship to push and explore their personal boundaries while living their own best adventure. Additionally, three students received micro-grants ranging from $500-$1,000.”
In its first 13 years, the Dream Project has given more than $104,000 to 74 students. Past projects have included a community mural in New Castle, the creation of a middle school climbing program, securing bikes for the local homeless population and earthquake-relief work in Nepal.
“By pursuing their dreams of personal achievement and community impact, we have invested in the next generation of leaders with our education initiatives.” 5Point Executive Director Luis Yllanes said in a statement. “I am blown away by the submissions we receive each year and am so grateful to the jury and our partners for their continued support of this inspiring program.”
The students who are receiving $2,000 scholarships to complete their projects are: Taia Nykerk, a Glenwood Springs High School junior; Jacob Sam, a Colorado Rocky Mountain School junior; Jaxson Borich, a Yampah Mountain High School junior; Kair Young, a CRMS senior; Edgerrin Aulik, a GSHS sophomore; and Abigail Campos, a Roaring Fork High School senior. Additionally, Ava Lerner-Spurnt, a CRMS senior, Julia Gressett, a RFHS senior and Gineescia Vazquez, a YMHS sophomore, will receive microgrants between $500 and $1,000 each.