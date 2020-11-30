Opportunities to share
Nonprofits in the Roaring Fork Valley can always use more local support, and the next two Tuesdays offer opportunities to donate with ease.
According to a notice from the Basalt Chamber of Commerce, Dec. 1 is Giving Tuesday, a day celebrated around the world and which includes more than 230 community campaigns in the U.S. Details are available at Giving Tuesday and a list of Basalt-area nonprofits may be found on the chamber’s website.
Then, on Dec. 8 is Colorado Gives Day, a “movement” that celebrates philanthropy in the state through online donations. According to its website, since the event’s founding in 2010, more than $257 million has been raised.
Skinner now permanent director of Art Base
Skye Skinner, the interim executive director of the Art Base since March, recently accepted the position on a permanent basis, according to a statement from the Basalt-based organization.
“It’s been quite the journey these past months, navigating both the pandemic and a leadership change, but thanks to generous support and program participation the Art Base is thriving,” Skinner was quoted in a published release. “I am honored to join the team, with a focus on ensuring the long-term sustainability of this important community asset.”
In November, the Art Base moved closer to buying the Three Bears Building on Midland Avenue in Basalt to use as its permanent home. Securing a home of their own is one of the 25-year-old arts organization’s goals.
A native of Alaska, where she was raised on a homestead, Skinner moved to Aspen in 1978 to live with her mother, Su Lum, the longtime sales director and columnist for The Aspen Times. Skinner, a graduate of Aspen High School, spent 22 years in leadership positions at Compass (the nonprofit operating the Aspen and Carbondale Community Schools). She was its executive director for 12 of those years, during which time she headed up the campaign to raise $11 million for a Woody Creek campus rebuild.
Skinner’s history with the Art Base hearkens back to its formation in 1996 when she worked with founding director Deb Jones, according to the release.