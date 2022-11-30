Belly Up’s winter concert passes go on sale Thursday
Belly Up Aspen has announced that its two-day winter outdoor concert event will take place Feb. 24-25 at Rio Grande Park.
The venue is expected to release the lineup of artists for the “Palm Tree Music Festival” today at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase through the Belly Up website on Thursday.
Belly Up is offering discounted Early Bird Passes, catered to residents of the Roaring Fork Valley, that will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. The locals’ early bird ticket password is PTMFRFV (case sensitive).
The regular presale begins at 2 p.m. on Thursday. For details on the lineup and to purchase tickets, visit bellyupaspen.com.
Red Brick reception for exhibition is Thursday
The opening reception for a resident artists exhibition at the Red Brick Center for the Arts will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m.
The exhibition runs through Jan. 27, according to a news release from the Aspen arts venue. The release touts an evening of “wine, art viewing and mingling.” The resident artists work in a range of materials and subjects from ceramic ware and vases, abstract and representational painting, photography, mixed media, sculpture and jewelry design.
During Thursday’s event, artist Valeria Fiala will present a mural created in the arts center to support and promote awareness for Aspen’s Sister Cities artist exchange program. Also, nonprofit literary organization Aspen Words will be sharing information about its Winter Words program series and selling passes.
For more information, visit redbrickaspen.com.
Public invited to workshop on Bells management plan
The community is invited to participate in a Dec. 7 workshop to provide input and hear about progress made on the development of the Maroon Bells Comprehensive Recreation Management Plan.
According to a U.S. Forest Service news release, the planning effort was launched in February to address challenges posed by increased visitation to the Maroon Bells Scenic Area, 10 miles west of Aspen. Challenges include maintaining a quality visitor experience while minimizing impacts to natural resources.
“Over the last 10 years, there have been more visitors to the Maroon Bells. We saw visitation peak just before the COVID-19 pandemic and it has been rebounding since. Also, many more people are accessing the Bells with electric bikes. These additional impacts require a management plan with a robust public planning process,” said Brian Pettet, public works director for Pitkin County, in a statement.
Partners in the plan’s development include the city of Aspen, White River National Forest, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, Aspen Skiing Co., Pitkin County and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association. With the public’s input, the plan aims to identify sustainable levels of access to and recreation in the scenic area while accounting for local economic and other community impacts. All modes of transportation and types of access are being considered as part of the planning process.
“We’re about halfway through the planning effort and we are starting to develop some alternatives for managing the area, so it’s important the public stay involved in what will become the final recreational plan,” Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said in the release.
Members of the public may attend the workshop anytime between 5-7 p.m. at the Pitkin County administration building, 530 E. Main St. in Aspen.