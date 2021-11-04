ACRA, Wheeler partners in historic opera house circuit
The Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Wheeler Opera House are partners in the first-ever Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit, a joint promotion of five mountain opera houses.
The program is supported by a $40,000 grant from the Colorado Tourism Office. The CTO has awarded a 2022 Marketing Matching Grant to build this new cultural heritage travel offering, according to a joint news release from ACRA and the opera house. The project will share the performances, programs, history, and stories of the vie opera houses, which were built between 1878 and 1913 and retain their original character.
The circuit will feature a map, website and other promotions to attract visitors interested in history, arts and culture, live entertainment and private event rentals. It also will include practical information on how to visit the opera houses and will promote the destinations and related travel attractions in the rural cities where the opera houses sit, the release says.
The following organizations are circuit partners: ACRA, Wheeler Opera House, Central City Opera, city of Central City, city of Ouray, Gilpin Historical Society, Lake County Tourism Panel, Sheridan Opera House, Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation and Wright Opera House.
“This collaboration … allows us to reach the niche traveler interested in this unique aspect of our cultural heritage and celebrate today’s offerings at these venues as well as the charming towns, in which they are located, and all they have to offer.” said Eliza Voss, ACRA vice president of destination marketing.
Glenwood Springs issues statement about landfill
Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa issued the statement Wednesday regarding construction debris and the South Canyon Landfill.
“The [landfill] is a valuable community asset for the city of Glenwood Springs. A recent letter to the editor incorrectly implied that the landfill was dangerously close to being full. While this is not the case, we also want to emphasize that waste diversion is and should be taken seriously,” the statement reads.
The city is in the process of preparing for a future conversation with the Glenwood City Council about ways construction waste can be more efficiently managed and processed. Part of this conversation involves waste pricing and fees, potential regulation for acceptable construction waste and requirements for how buildings are deconstructed.
“To be clear, the city has not received plans for the demolition of the West Glenwood Mall. If the mall … were hypothetically demolished, unsorted debris would not completely fill up the landfill,” the statement continues.
The life expectancy of the permitted operating area of the landfill is estimated to be six years at current service levels and regulations. The city recently submitted an application to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to expand the landfill onto city-owned land surrounding the existing operating area at the landfill.