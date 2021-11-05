Pitkin County community survey open until Nov. 30
Pitkin County’s biennial community survey is open through Nov. 30.
The survey, provided in Spanish and English, is designed to gather feedback on county services and community issues, according to a county news release. Visit PitkinCounty.com/survey for access.
“Your answers will help us take an important measurement of how we’re doing and to understand which county programs are working well or which ones need more attention to meet our community’s expectations,” said Kelly McNicholas Kury, chair of the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, in a news release.
“We will use your feedback from this survey to make important decisions about how we operate and prioritize programs now and into the future,” she added.
Of the taxes collected each year in Pitkin County, the county receives approximately 19% of the property taxes and 22% of the sales taxes. Participation in the survey “will help ensure that these funds are providing the best value possible to achieve a safe, healthy, vibrant and sustainable community,” the release says.
The survey already has been completed by a demographically representative sample of 500 Pitkin County residents this fall. As of Wednesday, the survey is now open to anyone interested in providing feedback.
“This is in an effort to hear from a broader range of voices, including residents who were not included in the initial survey round and those who work or spend time in Pitkin County, but are not residents. This separate survey data set also will be provided to the [BOCC] for decision-making,” the release states.
To ask questions about the survey, call the county’s community relations staff at 970-920-5200. Previous surveys can be found at PitkinCounty.com/survey.
Valley View welcomes Donovan to Calaway-Young Cancer Center
Valley View Health, a nonprofit system based in Glenwood Springs, has welcomed Alexandra Donovan, M.D., to its Calaway-Young Cancer Center.
Working both as an oncologist and hematologist, Donovan provides specialized care to patients with a broad spectrum of cancers and blood disorders, according to a Valley View news release.
“Through her commitment of serving the needs of her patients and the community, Dr. Donovan plans to launch a new blood disorder clinic at Valley View, treating patients with clotting disorders, anemia, bleeding disorders and more,” the release states.
As a cancer survivor herself and having lost her father to cancer at a young age, Donovan appreciates the complex emotional aspect of a cancer diagnosis, and is grateful for the deep relationships she develops with patients during such a sensitive time in life, the release says. Her goal is to improve quality of life and the overall “cancer experience” for patients and their families as she helps them navigate the most up-to-date evidence-based treatment options.
After receiving her bachelor’s degree from Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, Donovan graduated from The University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix, earning her dual doctor of medicine and master of public health degrees. She then completed both her internal medicine residency and combined hematology-oncology fellowship at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, prior to moving to the Roaring Fork Valley.
Originally from Vail, Donovan brings her husband, Derek, an emergency medicine physician, their two daughters and her golden retriever to the Roaring Fork Valley, the release adds.