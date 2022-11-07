County relocates in-person polling to AJCC
In-person voting for the Nov. 8 election will be conducted at the Aspen Jewish Community Center, 435 W. Main St., today from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Pitkin County administration center, 530 E. Main St., will not have an in-house polling center today or Tuesday, but voters may cast their mail-in ballots in the drop-off box in front of the building. Votes must be cast by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officials are asking voters not to mail their ballots in order to ensure that they will be received and counted.
Drop-box locations also are located at Snowmass Village Town Hall, 130 Kearns Road; Basalt Town Hall, 101 Midland Ave.; and the Church at Redstone (Election Day only), 213 Redstone Blvd.
For in-person voting, a form of identification, such as a driver’s license or a utility bill, is required. For a full list of acceptable forms of ID, visit PitkinVotes.com.
The county’s elections website cites expectations of high turnout as the reason for moving its polling center from the county administration building to the AJCC.
Signature to vie for Aspen’s FBO
The fixed-base operator at Eagle County Regional Airport will be seeking the FBO contract at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, a communications specialist said last week.
FBOs manage private-aircraft activity at public airports and also provide fuel services to commercial and private aircraft. Signature Aviation has owned the Eagle County airport FBO, called the Vail Valley Jet Center, for almost a year, said Jeanette Darnauer, principal of Darnauer Group Communications.
A news release touts Signature Aviation’s efforts toward achieving carbon neutrality in its operations. The global company implemented a comprehensive program over the past eight months to reduce emissions from equipment and buildings at the jet center, the release says.
“Signature Aviation’s activities at the Eagle Airport are relevant to Aspen because the company is interested in expanding its presence to Pitkin County,” Darnauer said in an email. “They look forward to exploring sustainable business opportunities in Aspen as they have at the Eagle airport, should they be successful in their bid for the FBO contract at the Aspen airport.”
The Aspen airport FBO is operated by Atlantic Aviation. Its contract in Pitkin County expires in September 2023. County and airport officials recently issued a request for proposals to companies interested in vying for the new contract. Atlantic Aviation also is expected to respond to the RFP.
Signature said last week that it has achieved “carbon neutrality for its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions generated by equipment, fleet vehicles and buildings.” The company called the accomplishment “a key step in Signature’s journey to fulfill its commitment to attain a net-zero operational footprint by 2050, serving as an exploration into the tactics and strategies that can be implemented throughout the company’s global private aviation terminal network.”
Signature operates private aviation terminals at over 200 locations in 27 countries. The United States is the company’s largest market with operations at 38 of the top 50 busiest airports, the company said.