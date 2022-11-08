The Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra’s fall concert brings together nearly 60 young musicians from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley region to perform a diverse program of classical and traditional music on Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. in Carbondale’s Third Street Center.
The orchestra will perform a mix of traditional and classical repertoire, including Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” which was featured in Disney’s “Fantasia,” according to a Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra press release. The program also includes the lush and languid melody that winds its way through “The Old Boatman,” by African American composer Florence Beatrice Price. A number of energetic pieces will also be performed, including “Jupiter” from Gustav Holst’s Planet Suite, works of Vivaldi and traditional Irish fiddle tunes. RFYO Sidewalk Strings musicians will perform a set of traditional Mexican dances, which they also performed live with the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico dancers for Día de los Muertos in Carbondale.
All Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra concerts are free and open to the public; children and young musicians are especially encouraged to attend.
“Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra comprises nearly 60 student musicians, ages 6 to 18, from throughout the Roaring Fork valley, who gather for weekly rehearsal after school in Aspen, Carbondale and New Castle,” the press release explains. “Participating in the RFYO is the first time that many students have the opportunity to play in an orchestra.”
Ross Kribbs, one of RFYO’s three co-music directors, noted, “Learning to play an instrument requires dedication and effort, and the rewards are absolutely worth it. Creating music together adds the elements of teamwork, communication and camaraderie. Students learn that they’ve earned a gift that they can give to others — anytime, anywhere and forever.”
The student orchestra program offers need-based scholarships for tuition and lessons, as well as instruments to borrow in order to eliminate any barriers to participation. Cello teaching artist and Executive Director Sarah Graf described RFYO concerts by their underlying ethos: “We love to bring people together. The young musicians get to share their music with an audience of community members, parents, young siblings and friends. Our audiences are always so welcoming and encouraging to the students.”