Incumbent Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney was cruising to re-election Tuesday, according to preliminary data released by the Eagle County Clerk’s Office.
McQueeney, a Democrat, had collected 10,850 votes to 6,797 for challenger Brian Brandl, a Republican. The margin was 61.5% to 38.5%, based on incomplete and unofficial returns.
In a ballot issue that will affect unincorporated portions of Eagle County, including El Jebel, a proposal to implement a lodging tax was ahead by a comfortable margin, 6,038 to 3,936 votes, a margin of 60.5% to 39.5%. The lodging tax revenues can be used for affordable housing, childcare and marketing.
Additional votes were being counted and were scheduled to be released later Tuesday but the difference of margins appeared too strong to change the results.