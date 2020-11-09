Climber is identified
The name of the 43-year-old Niwot man who fell to his death Friday afternoon from the ridge between South Maroon and North Maroon peaks was released Saturday night.
The climber was identified as Jason Buehler. He was believed to have fallen around 1,000 feet down a narrow gully to the southeast of the North Maroon Peak summit.
In a release from Pitkin County Deputy Coroner Eric Hansen, it stated that Buehler died of multiple injuries and the manner of death was accidental. This was the first fatality of the season in the Bells area.
Reduced capacity on ECO Transit
Starting Monday, Eagle County’s ECO Transit will implement new social distancing guidelines on its buses due to updated public health orders. The impacted routes are in the I-70/U.S. 6 corridor of Eagle County and don’t directly affect transit in the Roaring Fork Valley.
“ECO Transit buses will be limited to 50% of seated capacity, with 6 feet of social distance required between households to the extent possible,” according to a press release. “This is approximately 18 to 19 people on a 40-seat bus.”
Drivers will deny boarding or skip stops when the capacity is reached. Demand may still exceed capacity during the peak morning and afternoon travel times, according to the statement. Masks are required by riders and at waiting areas. For more information go to www.eaglecounty.us/transit or download the web app at www.transithub.com.
In the Roaring Fork Valley, RFTA continues to follow public health guidelines from the CDC and the state and local health departments, according to its website. Capacity is limited on buses, but backup buses are also available on stand-by and sent out through a dispatcher. Face coverings are mandatory for all. For RFTA information, call 970-925-8484 or go to their website at rfta.com for more information including the bus authority’s COVID-19 response.