Kids First, city of Aspen seek child care operator
The city of Aspen and Kids First are seeking a qualified, licensed provider to run an infant child care business with space for eight children.
The city is currently renovating an indoor and outdoor space at the Aspen Colorado Mountain College campus for this purpose, according to a Monday announcement. Interested parties must meet licensing requirements to qualify.
There may be state funding available to help with the operation, the announcement says. To learn more about qualifications and application process, visit cityofaspen.com/childcarebusiness. Or, contact Shirley Ritter, Kids First director, at 970-920-5370 or shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com with questions.
Basalt company changes name to Tuesday Foods
Good Clean Food Delivered, the plant-based meal delivery service featuring fully prepared gourmet meals, announced Monday it has changed its name to Tuesday Foods.
The name change is a strategic shift for the Basalt company, which is expanding into markets throughout the Rocky Mountain West, American Southwest and beyond, according to a news release. The company’s expansion also includes new food offerings, shippable options and grab-and-go partnerships.
“Overall, Tuesday Foods is a celebration of the ‘good clean food’ customers look forward to receiving every Tuesday,” the release states. “The name is a nod to our loyal customers and the joy [brought to them] in the form of fresh, delicious and ready-to-eat meals delivered to their doorstep.”
While the company name has changed, the core of the business remains the same. Tuesday Foods is run “by the same dedicated team, using only the freshest ingredients to craft high-quality, plant-based meals,” the release says.
“It’s truly a privilege to be able to delight our customers on a weekly basis. Our new name is a way for us to acknowledge and honor that privilege,” said company co-creators Lisa Cohen and Kelly Hollins in a prepared statement.
Founded in spring 2019, Tuesday Foods offers nutritious and sustainable meal home delivery service. Currently, the company serves Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, Denver and Boulder.