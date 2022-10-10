ASD, Aspen Family Connections host ‘Real Deal on Vaping’ educational event
On Tuesday, the Aspen School District together with Aspen Family Connects is presenting an educational event dubbed “The Read Deal on Vaping” at the Aspen District Theatre.
Aimed at “families, young people and interested community members,” organizers have coordinated a panel to “talk about the attraction and challenges of vaping for children and youth” to provide “authoritative information about what Vaping is, and offering thoughts and strategies for parenting through it,” according to an Aspen Family Connections press release.
The panelist include: Ian Groves, prevention specialist from Soundcheck Prevention network, who has worked in dozens of schools nationally and internationally to provide substance misuse education and support; Kayla Bailey, program director of Mind Springs Health in Aspen; Raleigh Bacharach, health promotion program administration for Pitkin County Public Health; Alyse Vollmer, youth services officer and school resource officer with the Aspen Police Department; and Cam Daniel, deputy and school resource officer with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is an in-person event only and translation is offered in Spanish, the release notes, adding, “For more information, contact Katherine Sand, Aspen Family Connections 970-948-5128.”
Chris Klug Foundation announces new executive director
The Chris Klug Foundation announced Jessi Rochel as the organization’s new executive director, taking over for Cecille “CC” Cunningham, who is pursuing a new role outside the organization.
“Jessi is practically a Colorado native,” the announcement touts. “She was born in rural southwest Minnesota but moved to Carbondale in 1990, where she completed grades K through 12. She graduated with two bachelor’s degrees from Colorado State University and then returned to Carbondale, where she worked for the Town of Carbondale Parks and Recreation Department for 14 years. Two offices and three full-time positions later, she is ecstatic to be the Executive Director of the Chris Klug Foundation.”
An avid runner, biker, swimmer, skier, hiker and noncompetitive racer, Rochel’s favorite words are reportedly “why not?” according to the announcement.
“We are so thrilled to have Jessi joining the CKF team, and we are looking forward to seeing where this new chapter takes our small but mighty nonprofit,” founder, Chris Klug said in a statement. “It is an exciting new time in the world of CKF as they continue to promote organ, eye and tissue donation to those across the country!”
Rochel will take the helm right as Summit for Life, the organization’s largest event of the year, on Dec. 3. Registration is now open for the annual fundraiser, and more information can be found at www.chrisklugfoundation.org.