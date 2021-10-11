Pitkin County seeking survey respondents to learn about community mental health
In an effort to get its finger on the pulse of the community as the pandemic continues to linger, Pitkin County Public Health has published a mental health survey, available in both English and Spanish.
“Pitkin County Public Health wants to see a clearer picture of how our community members are holding up. We are needing feedback from all of those who work, live and learn here in Pitkin County, hoping to learn more about the mental health needs for our area,” a county announcement explains.
The 27-question — though many questions have several parts to them — survey should take about 12 minutes to complete, with topics focusing on identifying particularly difficult stress points and giving participants the opportunity to rank their mental health priorities.
“From housing troubles and childcare stress, to seasonal depression and anxiety, there are vast factors that influence our mental health. What is working in getting support when you need it, and what isn't?” the county’s message reads.
In order to show appreciation of participants’ time, the county is also holding a weekly raffle — via a separate link for people to submit their email addresses once completing the anonymous survey.
El condado de Pitkin busca encuestados para aprender sobre la salud mental comunitaria
Salud Pública del Condado de Pitkin quiere ver una imagen más clara de cómo se están desempeñando los miembros de nuestra comunidad. Necesitamos comentarios de todos los que trabajan, viven, y aprenden aquí en el Condado de Pitkin, con la esperanza de aprender más de las necesidades de salud mental en nuestra área.
Desde problemas de vivienda y estrés por el cuidado de los niños, hasta depresión y ansiedad temporal, existen grandes factores que influyen en nuestra salud mental.
Ayude a informar a Salud Pública del Condado de Pitkin y el futuro de poder brindar ayuda que sea igualitaria y accesible cuando usted y sus seres queridos la necesiten. Participe en la Encuesta Comunitaria de Salud Mental hoy para dar su voz ¡y ser inscrito para ganar un premio de rifa semanal por sus esfuerzos!