On Wednesday evening, local media leaders from the Aspen Daily News, Aspen Public Radio, The Aspen Times and Grassroots TV will host a Squirm Night, the second such event in the election season — this time in the Snowmass Village Town Hall.
The first round, from 5:30-6:20 p.m., will focus on the mayoral race, with incumbent Bill Madsen seeking a second term against challenger and current councilman Reed Lewis. Then, from 6:30-7:20 p.m., a panel including ADN editor Megan Tackett, Times editor Don Rogers and APR’s Kaya Williams will ask questions of the four candidates vying for two open council seats. Incumbent Thomas “Tom” Goode is seeking reelection. The other candidates are Susan Marolt, a former member of Aspen School District Board of Education, longtime town resident Britta Gustafson and Snowmass Village Planning and Zoning Commission member Matthew Dubé. The evening will be broadcast by Grassroots TV and available on the organization’s website, grassrootstv.org.
Last week’s Squirm Night focused on the Pitkin County candidates — Kelly McNicholas Kury and Erin Smiddy are competing for the Pitkin County commissioner seat, and Joe DiSalvo and Michael Buglione are fighting to lead the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. That recording is available on the Grassroots TV website and on Youtube.
Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters on Oct. 17. Voters who want to go to a polling site have options as explained on the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s website, www.pitkinvotes.com/2022-general.
Snowmass Village voters will also vote on ballot question 2C, which asks whether permissible uses of existing sales tax revenues and lodging tax revenues can be expanded to include workforce housing efforts.