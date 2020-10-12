Blake Street Fire attacked and extinguished
A brush fire that erupted near a homeless camp above Blake Street in Glenwood Springs Sunday was likely human caused, according to a statement issued by the city. No injuries were reported.
Garfield County Fire is investigating the incident that was reported on private property at 11:06 a.m. above the Blake gate and near the Walmart. The fire was on private property.
”Upon arrival, firefighters found a quarter-acre fire on a steep slope of oak brush and pinyon juniper with high spread potential and erratic wind patterns,” according to a press release.
“Firefighters immediately began extinguishment efforts” and the fire was put out within 40 minutes.
Despite the cooling weather, Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect due to the high fire danger. The response to the Blake Street blaze was swift and concerted and included aid from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Colorado River Fire Rescue and Interagency, Glenwood Springs Police and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Changes coming to CORE in 2021
The Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) late last week announced a change to the territory it services.
Because of declining funds into the Renewable Energy Mitigation Program (REMP), which is a carbon-fee program administered in Pitkin County and the city of Aspen, effective Jan. 1, all of the nonprofit grants and rebates will be focused in Pitkin County.
“This program change means CORE incentives for renewable energy and energy efficiency will no longer be available in the Roaring Fork Valley portions of Garfield and Gunnison counties, and may have effects in Eagle County,” it was noted in a press release.
“For projects completed, rebate applications submitted, and grants approved by Dec. 31, 2020, regardless of project location within the Roaring Fork Valley, funding will still be awarded. CORE will continue to collaborate with partners and stakeholders on regional climate action, such as the EV Sales Event led by Garfield Clean Energy, building code training, and Imagine Climate, CORE’s month long exploration of climate culture,” the statement continued.
Since CORE began its climate regeneration work in 1994, it has served more than 6,000 Roaring Fork Valley residents, according to Mona Newton, executive director.
“When the new REMP reality hit this year, it was very sad to realize that responsible use of the funds would mean reducing our service area. The silver lining is knowing that it’s because more people are installing renewable energy systems at home and work,” she said.
CORE board chair George Newman, a Pitkin County commissioner, called the change “a new chapter for REMP and for CORE.”
“We remain as committed as ever to the CORE mission: leading the upper Roaring Fork Valley to a carbon-free, net-zero energy future. While we are reducing our territory, we are not reducing the scope of our work, nor our dedication to restoring the climate, which we have been championing for more than 25 years,” Newman stated.
The decision came after reflection about the current economic reality.
“We have a responsibility to meet the needs of the direct community where funds are collected,” said Ward Hauenstein, CORE board member and a city of Aspen councilmember.
“This will allow us to redouble our efforts and provide greater service in Aspen and Pitkin County. There is money for Pitkin County residents who want to do the vital work of lowering their carbon footprint.”
The CORE statement noted that conversations are underway with Eagle County and the town of Basalt for funding solutions. Forty percent of residents in the town of Basalt are located in Pitkin County, with the other 60% falling within Eagle County boundaries.
“In total, 18% of Eagle County residents reside on the Roaring Fork Valley side of the county. Cutting them out of the equation would strand these community members who, unlike Garfield County residents who are served by Garfield Clean Energy and CLEER, have no comparable energy nonprofits with the watershed,” the release noted.
The conversations CORE is having with the other jurisdictions could potentially match REMP contributions for continued services to Eagle County residents in the Roaring Fork Valley. Questions should be directed to Newton at mona@aspencore.org or by calling 970-925-9775.