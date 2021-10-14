Aspen 360 program accepting applications
The city of Aspen’s annual program to give residents an opportunity to learn how their government works is now open.
“Aspen 360: A Look Inside Your Government,” formerly known as “Aspen Citizens Academy,” is a six-session program that offers participants interactive content and time to communicate with many of the city’s department directors and staff, a city news release says. The program incorporates field trips into the curriculum to destinations like the Aspen Water Plant, the Wheeler Opera House and the John Denver Sanctuary (along with its associated stormwater system).
“Aspen 360” also invites community members to get up close and personal to their local government. The program offers participants greater insight into how city government is structured, how decisions are made, how budgeting works, how each department functions, how they work together and how to get involved. The program provides opportunities to talk with decision-makers and city leaders.
“One of the goals is to offer a greater understanding of the city’s priorities, goals, responsibilities and daily operations,” the release states.
Each session will cover the following topics: city overview; basic services; environment and outdoors; the built environment and infrastructure; tax dollar funds and special services; and community involvement.
The class curriculum will align with current Pitkin County public health orders; participants will meet in person with masks and face coverings. Class sizes will be limited. Also, the program format may change based on updates to any public health orders, the release adds.
The first class will be held Jan. 5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. “Aspen 360” runs through March 16, with classes scheduled every other week. Aspen residents will be offered participation first, but participants do not have to be city residents.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 30; cost is $59. To apply and learn more, visit CityOfAspen.com/337/Aspen360.
Trunk or Treat event set for Oct. 31 at ARC
The city of Aspen has planned a new family friendly Halloween celebration, “Trunk or Treat,” which will be held at the Aspen Recreation Center, 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 31.
There are two ways to participate in this inaugural event. One is to register as a participant to decorate your car and hand out candy to trick or treaters. The second is to attend in costume, trick or treat, and vote on the best trunk designs. The event also includes a barbecue dinner, hosted by the Aspen Elks Lodge 224, and treats from the Aspen Recreation Department, a city news release says.
Prizes for the best-decorated car include: one night’s accommodation at Limelight Aspen; one family day pass to The Lost Forest for summer 2022; and one 20-punch adult pass for the Aspen Recreation Center.
The event will be held in the parking lot of the Aspen Recreation Center. Trick or treaters are asked to take alternate or public transportation to the event as the lot will be closed for the decorated cars.
Visit AspenRecreation.com to learn more and to register your car to participate.