Local panel on 2022 health insurance choices to convene
Competition has changed the insurance market for employers and individuals between Aspen and Parachute, and next year offers more choices and better prices in our local market.
The Valley Health Alliance invites small businesses and individuals who buy health insurance to Health Insurance 2022, a virtual panel and Q&A event set for 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday October 20, 2021. It will be broadcast on Facebook Live from the Facebook pages of all five area chambers of commerce and the Valley Health Alliance.
Find out what’s happening in 2022 and have your questions answered by the panelists. The hour-long event includes a panel discussion and Q&A on the new health insurance plans available for small businesses and individuals between Aspen and Parachute.
“For the second year in a row we have two choices of insurers in both the small group and individual health insurance markets, and we understand premiums for many plans are going down,” said Valley Health Alliance Executive Director Chris McDowell.
“It’s important to get folks thinking about health insurance as the year comes to a close,” he said.
The panelists include representatives from insurer Rocky Mountain Health Plans, Glenwood Insurance, Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, Mountain Family Health Centers, Aspen Skiing Company and Roaring Fork Family Practice.
CMC, NSAA partner to provide online lift maintenance education for resort towns
Colorado Mountain College and the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) are providing free, online education for lift mechanics who wish to expand their skill sets and supplement existing educational opportunities.
Each of the 10 online courses are designed to be completed by individual lift mechanics, allowing them to learn at their own pace and select topics that they need the most. Topics covered include basic rigging, AC motor basics, hydraulic diagrams, diagrams and blueprints and more.
The online curriculum is available to NSAA members and their employees at resorts across the country. As of late September, CMC and NSAA have provided online training to 119 domestic and international ski areas.
NSAA thanks presenting sponsor Leitner-Poma and partnership sponsors Doppelmayr and the Rocky Mountain Lift Association.
For more information and to register for the CMC/NSAA lift maintenance program, please visit https://nsaa.org/lifteducation.
If you are not an employee of a NSAA member ski area, CMC offers a wide variety of certificates and degrees including ski area operations and ski and snowboard business. Learn more at https://coloradomtn.edu.