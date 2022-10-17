Kelly elected chair of Pitkin Republicans
Jon Kelly of Aspen has just been elected chair of the Pitkin County Republicans.
Kelly is a 1995 graduate of Stanford University in economics and political science. He has lived in Aspen for eight years and is the father of three children: a daughter who graduated in 2022 from Aspen High School, and twin boys who are juniors at AHS. Kelly grew up in La Mirada, California.
According to a Pitkin GOP news release, Kelly has had a business career in insurance technology. He co-founded the first venture-backed startup to sell insurance online in 1998 and most recently served as CEO of Kelly Klee Inc., an online insurance brokerage, the release says.
In addition, he has served as chair of the Aspen chapter of the Young Presidents Organization, as president of the Rotary Club of Aspen and on the boards of the Aspen Education Foundation and the Aspen Flight Academy. He began his involvement in politics as a volunteer for Matt Fong’s campaign for California State Controller in 1990, according to the release.
As chair of the local party organization, Kelly succeeds Tom Baker, a retired FBI special agent and consultant. Baker is author of the forthcoming book “The Fall of the FBI,” which will be released in December.
For more information, contact Kelly at jonkelly99@gmail.com or 970-363-4040.
Sheriff’s office launches gun disposal program
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office will launch a voluntary gun disposal program with a kick-off event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Galena Plaza next to the Pitkin County Courthouse.
According to a county news release, the initiative will provide an option to the public for safe gun disposal “while taking an active stance against incidents of suicide, accidental discharge and domestic violence in our community.”
Additionally, the program will reduce the risk of guns “getting into the wrong hands,” the release says. All weapons voluntarily relinquished to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office will undergo a routine check to determine if they have been used in a previous crime. Criminally-linked guns will be retained as evidence; all other guns will be properly destroyed in accordance with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives guidelines.
“During my last 12 years as sheriff, I have found that there are many people in our community who have inherited guns that are no longer functioning or that they do not want. Historically, we haven’t been able to accept them for disposal. With our acquisition of a Federal Firearms License from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, we can now accept and destroy these unwanted firearms properly,” Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said in a prepared statement.
Guns must be delivered unloaded and locked in the trunk of the participant’s vehicle or kept in the back of the vehicle. A deputy will remove the firearm, the release adds. A government issued photo ID is required.