Aspen winter overnight shelter to have seven-day schedule
The Aspen Chapel will provide a winter overnight shelter beginning Nov. 1 and ending April 30 at 77 Meadowood Drive.
The shelter will be open seven days a week from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day. Doors will close at 10 p.m. and all guests must leave the chapel by 7 a.m. the next morning, according to a news release.
Space is limited to 30 residents per night. Resident priority will be given to families and veterans. Other priorities will be based on age and disability, and those with a six-month (or longer) relationship with Pitkin County. Priorities also will relate to special populations, such as domestic violence survivors and LGBTQI, the release says.
All those who wish to utilize the shelter, or who may be in need of more information, should contact the Aspen Homeless Shelter at 970-718-2788. Guests may register a space for the season, if appropriate. Walk-ins will be accepted at a limited number, the release states.
The winter shelter is a partnership between the chapel and two nonprofits, Recovery Resources and the Aspen Homeless Shelter. Case managers will provide program support during a guest’s stay at the chapel.
COVID-19 policy and procedures will be in place for all residents and staff. Bus service is available to and from the chapel through the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority system, the release adds.
MRA assists injured hiker Ruedi Reservoir-area trail
A 55-year-old man who fell while hiking the Rocky Fork Trail near Ruedi Reservoir on Friday was assisted out of the forest and transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment.
A Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release says emergency dispatchers received a call at 6:29 p.m. Friday from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center, which had received a spot activation from a Garmin InReach device.
“The message advised that a male party 55 years old had fallen approximately 300 feet and sustained injuries,” the release states. Two other people were with the man, and the center reported that they were all located on the Rocky Fork Trail approximately 4 miles from the trailhead.
Mountain Rescue Aspen was alerted at about 6:56 p.m. and deployed two foot teams to the area. At 9:12 p.m., MRA made contact with the injured man and advised other emergency entities that he had several non-life-threatening injuries. At 9:21 p.m., Roaring Fork Fire and Ambulance was paged and requested to meet MRA and the injured male at the bottom of the trailhead. An ambulance crew met them at 10:05 p.m., the release states.
The injured hiker was transported to Valley View Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. All MRA team members were out of the field at 10:58 p.m., according to the release. Meanwhile, “the two friends of the injured hiker reached out via text message and advised they were OK and going to hike out on their own, the way they came.”
The sheriff’s office and MRA “would like to remind all visitors and hikers to be aware of their skills, abilities and physical conditions,” the release adds.