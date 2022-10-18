Retail and other types of sales in Aspen totaled $115.2 million in August, a 12.3% increase compared with the same month last year, according to the city’s monthly consumption report released last week.
The report from the city of Aspen’s finance department shows that the accommodations category — revenue reaped by hotels, lodges and other types of overnight rentals — led the way in August, accounting for $31.6 million, a 10.4% increase.
The city’s restaurants and bars garnered $20.3 million, a 7.8% rise compared with August 2021. Stores specializing in fashion clothing pulled in $15.9 million, a 13.8% increase.
“August is the month for that last hoorah for families before the school season jumps into gear,” Aspen Finance Director Pete Strecker said in a memorandum that accompanies the report. “It is a period of time in the local economy when local businesses make that last push; before the crowds begin to officially wane from the feverish pace experienced over the summer.”
August historically represents roughly 9.5% of annual tax receipts, the memo says.
For the first eight months of 2022, sales in Aspen totaled $836 million, a 28.5% increase. However, city officials have explained that the primary reason for the significant increase this year when compared with last year was the slowdown in sales activity that occurred in early 2021, a result of COVID-19 limitations on in-house dining and drinking.
Aspen airport’s FBO gains sustainability certification
Atlantic Aviation, the fixed-based operator at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, has achieved the highest sustainability standard from the National Air Transportation Association.
A news release from the FBO states that NATA has certified Atlantic Aviation’s local operation, which serves private aircraft, as a Tier 3 Green Aviation Business.
The release says that three other FBOs that Atlantic operates in Colorado — in Montrose, Hayden/Steamboat Springs and Rifle — also were recognized with the distinction.
“NATA’s Green Aviation Business Sustainability Standard provides FBOs and other aviation businesses a certification process for pursuing cost-effective options to lower their carbon footprint, including using environmentally friendly energy sources, reduction of waste and the promotion of a sustainability mindset,” the release states.
As part of the certification process, each FBO is required to estimate an annual carbon footprint. Atlantic Aviation has purchased offsets to achieve carbon-neutral operations for all its certified Green Aviation Businesses based on these footprint estimates, the release adds.
“Contributing to environmental sustainability for business aviation is vital to the success of our business, as well as to the positive societal impact of our industry,” Brian Corbett, chief commercial and sustainability officer for Atlantic Aviation, said in a prepared statement. “Creating and maintaining industry leading climate, emissions and energy transition initiatives is a key pillar of our company mission, and one we will continue to pursue across the ever-evolving spectrum of opportunities.”