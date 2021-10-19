Wintersköl slogan contest now open
The Wintersköl committee is now accepting slogan submissions for Wintersköl, Aspen’s toast to winter. The annual event, which will celebrate its 71st year, will take place Jan. 13-16.
Entrants are asked to consider slogans that embody the culture and community of our unique alpine town. Submissions should be creative and capture the spirit of Wintersköl.
Slogan entries are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 29; there is a limit of five entries per person. The slogan must be a one to five-word phrase in order to fit in a 3-inch button.
Previous winning slogans include “The Snow Must Go On” (2021), “Together We Move Mountains” and “Aged to Perfection” (2016).
Email entries to Melany Muro mmuro@aspenchamber.org.
The winner will receive one pass to the 2022 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Wintersköl dates back to a quiet January in 1951 when the ski lifts closed and the locals, craving wintertime excitement in the downtime, created a weekend of eclectic events to showcase Aspen’s unique alpine lifestyle. The celebration has since developed into one of the winter season’s most cherished traditions.
For the complete 2022 Wintersköl schedule and most up-to-date information, visit aspenchamber.org.