Snowmass Village faces face coverings
The town of Snowmass Village will discuss its current ordinance on face coverings and a possible extension of the regulations during its regular meeting Monday.
According to the staff memo, the existing ordinance, No. 12, series of 2020, requires face coverings within the town “for the preservation of the public health, safety and welfare during the COVID-19 pandemic.” It is due to expire Nov. 10, “and with the onset of ski season there is a need for more areas to be included in mandatory face coverings,” reads the staff memo.
Town manager Clint Kinney will make the presentation during the meeting, and council members will choose whether to adopt, amend and adopt, or not adopt the ordinance.
5Point Film releases 2020 fest winners
On Sunday evening, the Carbondale-based 5Point Adventure Film Festival announced the top finishers in this year’s event, which was postponed from its regularly scheduled dates in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival unspooled Oct. 14-18 and 5Point’s pivot to a virtual online offering in 2020 showcased 65 adventure and human interest shorts. Jurors included Adam Montgomery, the senior manager of programming for Sundance Film Festival, adventure and travel writer Jayme Moye and filmmaker and mountaineer Michael Brown.
Winners this year included the following:
• Best of Festival — “United States of Joe’s.” Directed by Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen, this film’s merits required no debate among jurors, according to the festival spokespersons: “‘United States of Joe’s’ is everything a 5Point film aspires to be, and more. In today’s divisive political climate, this film is a powerful reminder of what's at stake when we stop seeing each other’s basic humanity, and a heartfelt motivator for all of us to find the points of connection that build community. It is adventure filmmaking that encapsulates the United States of America at its absolute best.”
• Spirit of Adventure — “Pedal Through,” directed by Aly Nicklas and Analise Cleopatra. “Utilizing a truly authentic voice, ‘Pedal Through’ showed us that you don’t have to be a hardcore thrill-seeker to discover the magic of the outdoors. Having never camped or ridden a bike off the pavement prior to this experience, best friends Analise and Dej stepped out of their comfort zones to explore new landscapes, conquer fears, and most importantly, create an adventure between friends that will not be forgotten,” according to festival promoters.
• Hayden Kennedy 5Point Award — “Voice Above Water,” directed by Dana Frankoff. According to the jury notes: “There was so much soul in this film, both in the filmmaking and in the way the central character lived his life….As a jury, we felt that this film perfectly captured the essence of 5Point and deserved to be honored together with Hayden Kennedy as a tribute to how Hayden lived his life.”
• Best Cinematography — “Unnur,” directed by Chris Burkard.
• Best Director — “North Country,” directed by Nick Martini.
• Pure Joy — “One Star Reviews: National Parks,” directed by Alex Massey.
• 5Point People’s Choice award was scheduled to be announced Sunday after presstime.
Sunlight helps the helpers
Sunlight Mountain Resort in Glenwood Springs announced recently it would offer five free days on the mountain for firefighters and fire responders through its Firefighter High-5 program. Some 16 different dates, or one visit per week, when the tickets can be used are being offered in December, January, February, March and April.
For more information, go to sunlightmtn.com