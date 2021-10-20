Shining Mountains Film Festival announces program lineup
As a celebration of Native American culture and history, Shining Mountains Film Festival returns Nov. 20 and 21 to the Wheeler Opera House. This year’s festival will feature four programs over two days including short and feature films along with several Q&As with filmmakers, with some of the actors and cast present.
“Aspen Indigenous Foundation is proud to bring back the third annual Shining Mountains Film Festival, featuring Native American Indian short and long documentary films. This year, we highlight the diverse talents, uniqueness and strength of the Native American Indian People(s),” commented festival founder and executive director Deanne Vitrac-Kessler. "Native communities have been devastated by COVID, even more so than the rest of America, and have shown great resilience just as they have in the past. It is an honor to host Native American Indian producers, actors, writers and performers, who will share their stories, their voices, their challenges and their ancestral ways with our local communities.”
“Shining Mountains Film Festival is a documentary film festival presented by the Aspen Indigenous Foundation, in partnership with the city of Aspen and Wheeler Opera House,” a Shining Mountains press release explains.
“Focused on fostering Native American and indigenous peoples storytelling through film and live events in a way that supports and engages indigenous media arts; authentically captures national and international indigenous voices; highlights the work of indigenous filmmakers and performers for diverse audiences; and breaks barriers of racism by replacing stereotypes with credible representations of Indigenous peoples’ history, culture and community.”
Tickets and passes are on sale now and can be purchased at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com).
Colorado's Free Application Day expanded to three days
Colorado's Free Application Day has grown from one day to three days and takes place Tuesday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Oct. 21.
Applicants who submit their admission applications to Colorado's colleges and universities during this three-day period can do so for free.
“But remember, it is always free to apply to Colorado Mountain College,” a CMC press release noted.
This is the fourth year for the statewide free application day initiative. All residents of Colorado who are applying for undergraduate programs at all state public and some private Colorado colleges and universities are eligible to submit their admission applications for free.
Undergraduate programs include undergraduate level certificates, associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees. CMC offers five bachelor’s degrees, 54 associate degree emphasis areas and 77 certificates at 11 campus locations throughout the central mountains of Colorado.
Last year, more than 56,000 total applications were submitted statewide during Colorado's Free Application Day and about 30% were submitted by first-generation students. Additionally, over $2.3 million in application fees were saved.