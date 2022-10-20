Aspen-Snowmass occupancy reaches 60% in September
Combined occupancy for Aspen-Snowmass in September was 60.2%, a 5.5% decrease compared with 63.6% occupancy achieved in the same month last year.
The information, based on data collected by resort-tracking firm DestiMetrics, was released earlier this week by Kristi Kavanaugh of Aspen Skiing Co. and Lise Adams of central reservations firm Stay Aspen Snowmass.
“September underperformed in occupancy percentage to last year, largely due to the [Food & Wine Aspen Classic] having taken place last year in September vs June. Snowmass achieved 50.5% occupancy while Aspen saw 68.4%,” their local summary states.
The DestiMetrics occupancy report is based on bookings as of Sept. 30. It shows that the combined local market stood at 31.4% at the beginning of this month.
While that represents a 22% decrease compared with October 2021’s advance bookings, the local summary was optimistic that the situation would improve.
“With fantastic weather and extended leaf-peeping, we anticipate seeing this gap shrink by month end,” the summary says.
Winter’s advance bookings from November through March are currently pacing slightly ahead of last year’s mid-fall bookings, the report notes.
“Winter is pacing at 34.4% vs. 30.8% [in 2021],” the summary adds. “November and December are both down while January, February and March are all showing nice double-digit increases over last year.”
Habitat improvement work underway near Carbondale
Work is beginning this week on a wildlife habitat improvement project 10 miles southwest of Carbondale off County Road 1D near South Thompson Creek, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
A small masticator, which cuts shrubs and brush, will create a patchwork of openings across 32 acres of national forest lands, a news release says. The masticator will leave a mosaic of cover and feeding areas for wildlife.
The work will occur Monday through Thursday through mid-November, the release adds.