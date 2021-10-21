In memory of former mentor and Mountain Rescue volunteer, Iron Man competitor raises $4K
Harrison Bernstein, a mentee of Chason Russell, who died in June in a kayaking accident, is looking to carry the torch of Russell’s memory as a competitor in an Iron Man in Sacramento on Sunday. He’s started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money and awareness for Russell’s former employer, Telluride Academy.
“The organization inspires children and teens through experiential education that promotes physical activity, creative learning, environmental stewardship, responsibility to others, and positive life choices,” Bernstein said in his GoFundMe description. “Everything Chason stood for.”
Russell was a fixture in the Aspen and Telluride communities, so much so that when his body went missing after his kayak overturned and released him from his vessel in June, resulting in his subsequent drowning, a group of friends and mentees from Telluride made the trek to the Roaring Fork and Crystal valleys to help aid the search. Additionally, Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District responders worked alongside a team from Aspen Mountain Rescue, the latter of which Russell served as a volunteer.
“He was a long-time volunteer with Mountain Rescue Aspen and taught at Telluride Academy for more than 15 years,” GoFundMe spokesperson Jeff Platt said via email Wednesday. “His tragic death in a kayaking accident this summer sent waves through the area. Now one of his mentees is trying to turn that pain into something positive, something he always achieved with Chason.”
In a statement, Bernstein said that he’s never shaken the memories from his time with Russell, nor would he want to.
“I had the privilege of doing countless adventures with this man,” he said. “My body would always hurt at the end, but no matter what, I could never contain the huge smile on my face. From rafting to biking to skiing to fly-fishing and not catching a single thing, he was as true to the label of outdoorsman as I will ever meet. I’m dedicating this race to him and I know I’ll be smiling at the end of it.”
As of Wednesday evening, Bernstein had raised nearly $4,000 on GoFundMe (gf.me/v/c/v6zx/iron-man-dedicated-to-the-chase-dog), the first $1,000 of which Bernstein is matching.