SkiCo announces 2021-22 guest vaccine requirements
Amid a growing number of COVID-19 infections in the United States and locally, Aspen Skiing Co. is enacting vaccination requirements for guests in certain venues and for certain activities, a Thursday news release says.
Guests’ vaccines are required for all of SkiCo’s owned and operated hotels, full-service seated restaurants, powder tours and additional experiences where prolonged close contact among the unmasked might occur, the release states. Proof of vaccination is not required for lift access, Ski & Snowboard School lessons, market-style restaurants, rental shops or ticket offices.
For a full list of locations and experiences, visit aspensnowmass.com/covid19.
Guests 12 years old and over will be required to show proof of vaccination — either with an approved physical vaccine card, photograph of a vaccine card or an approved vaccine verification application, as well as proof of identity when entering or checking in to the restricted facilities or activities.
“We put a great deal of thought in to this decision and feel that for the health and safety of our guests and employees this is a necessary step,” Mike Kaplan, SkiCo president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “We want to provide the healthiest environment possible in order to give us the best shot at remaining open for the season and providing a safe work environment for our staff and the community at large.”
In addition to guest requirements, all SkiCo employees are required to be fully vaccinated in order to work this season. Employees with valid, company-recognized religious and medical exceptions will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test on a weekly basis.
“While we encourage all of our guests to be vaccinated, we feel this policy will most effectively provide protection in venues, activities and events where guests and employees will be in close proximity for extended periods,” Kaplan said.
SkiCo encourages all guests to be vaccinated. The company is committed to protecting the health and well-being of its employees, their families and members of the community against the COVID-19, according to the release.
“This policy is based on guidance and recommendations issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health authorities. The COVID-19 vaccine has been determined to be a safe and effective measure for preventing COVID-19 infection,” the release adds.
There are additional requirements related to the coronavirus that Pitkin County has implemented. The county currently requires masks be worn indoors, with exceptions for those who are seated for dining and eating. There are other exceptions for businesses participating in the county’s “Fully Vaccinated Facility and Events” program.
For the latest information regarding the county restrictions, visit covid19.pitkincounty.com/.