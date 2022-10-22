NWS issues winter-storm watch for NW Colorado
A strong cold front and winter storm system is expected to enter northwestern Colorado, including the Aspen area, between Saturday evening and late Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service office in Grand Junction.
Gusty winds and critical fire weather conditions are expected in western Colorado today. The strong winds will continue on Sunday as the cold front arrives, the weather service said.
Snowfall from 7 to 14 inches may occur at higher elevations. A freeze in the central Colorado lower valleys is possible early next week after the system advances eastward.
The winter storm watch also extends to the southern San Juan Mountains near Telluride and Durango, the NWS added.
Raising a Reader to hold event today at GWS library
Local early childhood literacy nonprofit Raising A Reader Aspen to Parachute will be hosting its first Children’s Arts and Literacy Festival at the Glenwood Springs Public Library today from 2 to 5 p.m.
Partnering with the library, RAR will provide “a fun-filled afternoon of storytelling, arts and crafts, and music exploration free to families,” a news release says.
While activities will be geared toward children up to 8 years old, all are welcome.
“We are so excited to celebrate the joy of reading and artistic expression during this event,” said RAR Executive Director Suzanne Wheeler-Del Piccolo. “Arts and literacy go hand and hand, and many local organizations are excited to partner in this event to celebrate arts and literacy for our youngest children.”
Children can also jump on the Rosybelle mobile classroom bus for arts and crafts, try the musical instrument petting zoo and get their faces painted.
According to Wheeler-Del Piccolo, each child will receive a book bag with a free book and other items. Five local authors will be present to read their books: Nancy Bo Flood, Lisa Dancing-Light, Kathy Hegberg, Jill Sheeley and Deb Williams.