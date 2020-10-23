Child care financial aid deadline Nov. 1
Kids First and the city of Aspen provide a financial aid program to help defray the expense of child care for working families. The deadline for applications is Nov. 1, with assistance to begin Dec. 1. Only new applicants need to apply at this time.
“Kids First understands how expensive childcare is for working families, sometimes costing as much as housing, and is pleased to help young children and families in this way,” a city public service announcement released Thursday said.
Applications are available at Kids First or at cityofaspen.com/316/Financial-Aid. For more information, contact Kids First at 970-920-5769 or email cecelia.martin@cityofaspen.com.
CDOT discourages travel to the high country amid fire danger
As firefighters work to contain multiple wildfires in Colorado’s high country — particularly in northern Colorado and, most recently, with evacuations in Grand County and Estes Park — motorists are urged to avoid traveling in the high country through this weekend. While colder weather and expected snow will help in firefighting efforts later this weekend, the fire dangers are expected to remain high.
Winter weather expected on Sunday and Monday could bring up to a foot of snow on mountain passes. Accumulations may also affect the Front Range and Eastern Plains, as well as the high-country commutes during that time frame. With Colorado Department of Transportation crews plowing snow and assisting with road closures due to fires, resources will likely be stretched in clearing possible crashes and stuck vehicles.
“Many motorists tend to drive too fast for the conditions during the beginning of a snow season and lack appropriate tires for the snow,” a Thursday CDOT press release cautioned.
CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a statement that by limiting the number of vehicles on mountain passes in particular will help ensure her department’s resources are best utilized.
“Every spun-out car and crash will require attention to get roads cleared again, and avoidable traffic makes it harder for first responders and evacuees to get where they need to go,” she said. “Staying off the road when you can is a small way we can all our fellow Coloradans during this hard time.”
Colorado State Patrol Matthew Packard echoed the sentiment in the same release.
“As evacuations and emergency operations continue throughout these communities, we are asking Coloradans to resist traveling to or through the area. Please keep our neighbors in your thoughts during this challenging time,” he implored.