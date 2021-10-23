Aspen fire district has new plans for mitigation
The Aspen Fire Protection District has announced new plans for prioritizing wildfire mitigation, fuels reduction and improved forest health.
At its October meeting, the AFPD board approved the creation of the “Wildfire Community Action Fund” to support fuels reduction work in and around the Aspen community, according to a Friday news release This fund represents AFPD’s prioritization of long-range, comprehensive planning to proactively and holistically address wildfire hazards across public and private lands in close coordination with our partner agencies and community stakeholders.
Key components to the success of this program will be fundraising and grant writing, as fuels reduction projects can be costly, the release says. To organize these efforts, AFPD has hired its first fully dedicated staff member whose singular focus will be to fundraise for, coordinate and collaboratively implement wildland fire mitigation plans within the district’s jurisdiction and surrounding Wildland Urban Interface areas.
Ali Hager will be that staff member, carrying the title of fuels reduction specialist. Hager will be coordinating projects for community wildfire resilience. She comes to AFPD from the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, where she has served as a naturalist, grant writer, event planner and development officer since 2016. She helped raise $12.5 million for ACES’ 50th anniversary capital campaign and brings accomplished grant-writing and project coordination skills to the AFPD team, the release says.
Aspen Fire has been exploring wildfire mitigation options with community partners in the face of increasing catastrophic wildfires across the West. When the AFPD team missed out on a substantial fuels reduction grant in spring 2021, the staff began discussing the internal need for a dedicated staff member to write grants and participate in multi-agency planning.
The Aspen fire district includes the city of Aspen and encompasses 87 square miles. It safeguards an assessed $32.6 billion in taxable real property value. The creation of the community action fund and the specialist position “represent our commitment to agency partners and our community to be forward thinking and collaborative as we tackle the challenges of hazard mitigation, community safety and local forest health,” the release states. Aspen Fire will continue to reach out to partners and public entities in the coming months.
Through this fund, AFPD hopes to transform the concern and support of community members into collaborative, on-the-ground fuels reduction work as well as forest health improvement efforts. AFPD expects the fund to be open to receive donations in the near future, the release adds.
For fund and project inquiries, email ali.hager@aspenfire.com.