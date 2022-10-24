Indy Pass closure
Independence Pass — the section of Highway 82 that links Aspen and Leadville — closed Sunday morning due to inclement weather, according to a 7:30 a.m. Pitkin Alert. That status remained at 6:53 p.m., when Sheriff Joe DiSalvo confirmed that the mountain pass was likely “closed until further notice.” Typically, the roadway closes on or near Nov. 7 for the season, per the Colorado Department of Transportation.
“Please check the 'Alerts and Restrictions' section of www.cotrip.org for status updates,” the CDOT website instructs.
Also on Sunday, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a weather alert warning the public of “much colder conditions” that swept across eastern Utah and western Colorado, with a warning of “accumulating snow likely for the mountains and high valleys through this evening.”
Additionally, the weather authority received reports of snowfall in excess of 6 inches across the mountains of west-central and northwest Colorado.
Kevin Nealon show rescheduled for December
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Kevin Nealon show has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
That’s according to a press release from the Wheeler Opera House — all ticket buyers who purchased for the original date of Dec. 29 will have their tickets transferred automatically to the new date, or they may request a refund at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office, via 970.920.5770 or aspenshowtix.com.
Kevin Nealon is best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and his critically acclaimed work in “Weeds.” Tickets to the performance range from $35 to $75.