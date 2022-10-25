The weekend saw the first real snow of the season — and on Monday, travelers experienced weather-related flight cancellations.
The Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range, or VOR — a navigational system located on Red Table Mountain that informs low-visibility airport approaches — went down Tuesday, and in conjunction with the gray skies, effectively shuttered flight operations Monday afternoon.
“The airport didn’t close, but the navigational aid that is owned and operated by the [Federal Aviation Administration], that went down,” Dan Bartholomew, director of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, said Tuesday evening. “That in combination with the weather today, those two worked together, so that’s why.”
As of Monday evening, at about 8 p.m., Bartholomew had not received word that the VOR was working, saying, “That’s a TBD item.”
Bartholomew wasn’t sure of the exact number of flights that were canceled, but the airport website on Monday showed five flights between 12:35 and 5:14 p.m. did not take off as planned. The first flight scheduled for Tuesday morning, at 7:45 a.m. to Denver, was listed as on time.
There was another factor that played a part in Monday’s cancellations, Bartholomew noted: the aging CRJ-700 planes that commercial airlines use to access Aspen.
“Part of the problem is the older airline aircraft that are coming in and out of the airport … just doesn’t have the navigational equipment,” he said.