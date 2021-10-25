Local filmmaker honored at New York City festival
“Mark of the Jaguar,” a documentary by Carbondale filmmaker Dave Taylor of Cool Brick Studios, was awarded best Endangered Species Film of 2021 by the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival in New York City on Oct. 16.
Taylor and his co-producer, April Kelly of New York, filmed the documentary in August 2019 in the Pantanal in southwestern Brazil. It showcases the jaguars that live in the area and the ongoing conservation efforts to protect them, according to a news release from Taylor.
Taylor is known for his other documentaries, including “Whitewashed: The Ethnic Cleansing of America,” which was featured at the Shining Mountains Film Festival in Aspen in 2019. It also won Best Documentary at the Santa Fe Film Festival in 2019.
“Mark of the Jaguar” also was honored with the Award of Excellence by the Planet In Focus Film Festival in Delaware in June. Local Emmy-winning editor Krysia Carter-Giez served as an editorial consultant on the film, the release says.
Deadline for child care aid application is Nov. 1
The early childhood resource center Kids First, in partnership with the city of Aspen, provides a financial aid program to help defray the expense of child care for working families. Nov. 1 is the deadline for applications for assistance beginning Dec. 1.
Only new applicants need to apply at this time, a news release from the city states.
“Kids First understands how expensive child care is for working families, sometimes costing as much as housing, and is pleased to help young children and families in this way,” the release states.
Applications are available at Kids First, 215 N. Garmisch St., Suite 1, or at cityofaspen.com. For more information, call 970-920-5769 or email cecelia.martin@cityofaspen.com.
Planned burns to occur over next few weeks
Controlled burns of brush piles on area ski mountains will be conducted over the next several weeks as weather permits, an Aspen Skiing Co. news release says.
The burns take place annually after brushing and clearing operations on local ski trails.
Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health, the release states.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says most healthy people have no more than minor and short-term health difficulties with wood smoke. However, excessive smoke can result in unhealthy or hazardous air quality.
“If smoke is affecting your health, contact your doctor or other health professional,” the state health department’s website says.
For those who are affected by outdoor smoke, the health department suggests staying indoors and closing windows and doors; filtering indoor air by running an air conditioner or evaporative cooler; being extra cautious at night; and avoiding exercise or strenuous activities.
Elderly people, young children, pregnant women and people with respiratory or circulatory conditions are most likely to be affected by outdoor wood smoke, the health department says.
For more information, call 970-925-1220.