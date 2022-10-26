The Colorado Department of Transportation will undertake a repaving project at the intersection of Highway 133 and Highway 82 on Friday and Tuesday..
Crews will conduct milling of the old pavement on Oct. 28 and filling in with new pavement on Nov. 1.
“The paving operations are necessary to smooth significant ruts and bumps in the center of the intersection,” CDOT said in a statement. “Improving the roadway surface will improve safety in the intersection, improve the driver experience and help prepare the roadway for the winter season.”
The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. CDOT initially planned to perform the work today and Thursday but rescheduled the project because of snow in the forecast.
The speed limit on Highway 82 will be reduced to 45 mph for worker safety. The work will require numerous travel restrictions.
Westbound motorists on Highway 82 will be unable to turn left onto Highway 133 for the trip into Carbondale because the two left turn lanes will be closed to allow work to take place. CDOT is advising westbound traffic to use Catherine Store Road for access to Carbondale.
Eastbound traffic on Highway 82 won’t be able to turn left or north into the Red Hill parking lot. The parking lot will remain accessible for a right turn from westbound Highway 82.
Northbound motorists on Highway 133 will not be able to turn left onto westbound Highway 82 for travel to Glenwood Springs. The turn lanes will be closed for the road work.
Motorists should expect delays while traveling through the intersection. Real-time traffic impacts will be posted to COtrip.org and CDOT’s free COtrip planner smartphone app.