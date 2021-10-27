Injured hiker rescued by CareFlight on Mount Sopris
On Sunday, at about 4:18 p.m., the Pitkin County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from an injured 20-year-old snowboarder from Silt on Mount Sopris.
The hiker stated that he had fallen on some loose rock and sustained a right hip injury. The hiker was out of food and water and had only 25% battery left on his cell phone.
Mount Sopris is a popular 12.9-mile hike with a summit elevation of 12,965 feet.
At 4:47 p.m. Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) was notified. At the time, based on the information given, a rapid response was deemed necessary due to the medical need of the hiker and nightfall approaching. MRA requested CareFlight to fly to the scene of the hiker for a quick response.
Careflight took off at 5:35 p.m. Ten members of the all-volunteer MRA group went into the field as well.
CareFlight landed on Mount Sopris at 5:53 p.m. and started looking for the injured hiker. At 5:58 p.m., CareFlight made contact with the injured hiker. CareFlight loaded the injured hiker into the helicopter and evaluated them for injuries. CareFlight stated that the injuries sustained were minimal and transported the hiker back to their car on Highway 133.
All members of CareFlight and MRA were safely out of the field by 7:45 p.m.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind all visitors and hikers to be aware of their skills, abilities and physical conditions.
Glenwood Springs City Council to host airport listening sessions
Members of Glenwood Springs City Council will host two listening sessions in November regarding the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport. The first listening session will be on Monday, Nov. 8, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Sopris Elementary School and the second session will be Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.
The purpose of these airport listening sessions will be for Glenwood Springs residents to share their perspectives on the ballot measures, the outcome of the vote and what their ideas are for next steps for the airport with city councilors.
City Council will also be meeting with the Glenwood Springs Airport Commission during a work session on Thursday, Nov. 4, at City Hall.