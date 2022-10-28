Wolff promoted as PitCo community development director
Pitkin County government announced Thursday that Suzanne Wolff was promoted as community development director after an extensive national search.
Wolff has worked for the county for 30 years. She started her career as a planner and received promotions as senior planner and planning director/assistant community development director. She was named interim community development director in July after the retirement of Cindy Houben in June.
Wolff takes over as the community development department is focused on large-scale projects and ambitious goals, such as administering the short-term rental licensing program, updating building and energy codes to meet net-zero goals by 2030 and supporting the community growth advisory committee. The committee is tasked with utilizing growth management and the land use code to meet climate goals laid out by the county commissioners to reduce 2019 greenhouse gas levels by 90% by 2050.
With a mission to preserve, protect and enhance the natural and built environments, the department also provides services like planning applications, building permits and long-range planning.
“I’m honored to lead a group of skilled employees in carrying out the vision of the county and our community,” Wolff said in a statement. “Exciting changes are ahead, and I will ensure my department assists members of the public in understanding how they will be affected.”
Wolff has a bachelor’s degree in urban studies from the University of Pennsylvania and is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP).
Jon Peacock, county manager for Pitkin County, said Wolff’s knowledge of the county and land use code will benefit the community, particularly in an era that’s seeing new pressures on growth and development.
“Suzanne’s extensive experience as planning director — overseeing land use, zoning and special events — is critical as the county and community consider how to manage the challenges and opportunities of today,” Peacock said in a statement. “She has proven in her work with community members that thoughtful, effective change takes input from a variety of stakeholders and can only be carried out by an efficient and supported community-development team.”
Noel named deputy forest supervisor
Heather Noel joined the White River National Forest Thursday as deputy forest supervisor. It’s the second-highest position in the 2.3 million-acre national forest that stretches from Rifle to Summit County and from Independence Pass to the Flat Tops.
Noel previously served as deputy forest supervisor at the Angeles National Forest, a complex, urban forest near the Los Angeles metro area of more than 12 million people.
“I look forward to working with the diverse communities and stakeholders on the White River National Forest,” Noel said in a statement. “And I am particularly interested in getting onto the forest to discover new trails and into the communities to experience local markets and seasonal festivals.”
White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said Noel is a “great fit” for the White River.
“She brings diverse experience in program leadership, partnership development, landscape restoration and wildfire incident management,” Fitzwilliams said in a statement. “Heather is devoted to working with interested parties to protect public lands while providing necessary services and resources.”
The previous deputy supervisor on the White River National Forest, Lisa Stoeffler, retired at the end of July 2021.
Noel has previously worked for the Forest Service as the legislative and external affairs staff officer for the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, district ranger for the Smokey Bear Ranger District on the Lincoln National Forest, public affairs specialist for the Northern Region Public and Governmental Relations Office, and in lands on the Lewis and Clark National Forest. She began her federal career in the U.S. Air Force, deploying in support of multiple Joint Task Force Operations.
Rossetti honored by Basalt town govt
A longtime member of the Basalt Planning and Zoning Commission was honored by the Basalt Town Council Tuesday night for his years of volunteer service.
Gino Rossetti, an acclaimed architect, recently stepped down from the commission after serving through several chapters of the town’s growth and development. The commission advises the town council on land-use applications and does much of the heavy lifting on various land-use management plans.
Council members read a proclamation in Rossetti’s honor at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
“Gino Rossetti has dedicated his time and shared his talents by serving with great professionalism and enthusiasm to further the quality of life for the Basalt community, by providing organizational abilities, design influence and wisdom, and much enthusiasm as a long-standing member of the Basalt Planning and Zoning Commission,” the proclamation said. “The Town of Basalt has been extremely fortunate to have Gino as a community leader and community volunteer. We are sincerely grateful to Gino and hereby publicly acknowledge his many contributions.”